Can't figure out TraceTogether? Get help at Cathay Cineplexes

It's been months since we all started 'checking in' to places with SafeEntry, whether it's the mall, at schools, or just the neighbourhood convenience store.

Just as we were starting to get used to whipping out our phones and scanning QR codes everywhere we went, the government announced a compulsory shift towards using TraceTogether for check-ins instead.

Yes, we know that it's a whole new system of sorts, with a new app and tokens to contend with, but here's the good news: help is at hand at Cathay Cineplexes, and you don't need to be a moviegoer to get help.

As part of its efforts to support the government's contact tracing efforts, Cathay has rolled out TraceTogether help desks.

These help desks will answer any questions you have about TraceTogether as well as set up the app on your mobile phone so that you can be prepared once the year-end period rolls around and using TraceTogether to check-in becomes compulsory at public venues.

If you are one of those who have managed to collect your TraceTogether token but still have questions about how to use it, the help desks at Cathay Cineplexes will be able to help you out too.



While the deadline for compulsory use of TraceTogether at cinemas has been extended indefinitely, as not everyone has had a chance to collect the physical token, it's still something handy to have already activated, so when the deadline rolls around, you'll be ready and able to go wherever you need to be.

