'Can't get this time back': Travellers on SHN tell us what it's like to spend Hari Raya alone

For many, festive celebrations are inextricably linked to family and togetherness. But this year, as Singapore celebrates its second socially-distanced Hari Raya Aidilfitri (May 13), there are a number who will be commemorating the occasion alone in their hotel rooms.

Some, like 32-year-old Jasmine Saraiah, had made plans to travel back to Singapore and celebrate with their families after waiting out their stay-home notice (SHN) period.

Alas, the government announced on May 4 that travellers from higher-risk countries or regions would have to serve an extra seven days SHN, throwing a wrench in their holiday plans.

Jasmine, a teacher based in the US, told AsiaOne that she was originally supposed to end her SHN on May 9, leaving her a few days to prepare for the holiday period with her family.

"Now due to the extension I won't be out till the 16th, missing the beginning of Eid, which was the whole point of flying here," she said. "I'm only here for a certain amount of time. Can't get this time back."

Jasmine and her family were "saddened and surprised" by the news of the SHN extension, she added, especially since she's already been vaccinated in the US and tested negative for Covid-19 before and after her flight.

Nevertheless, Jasmine, who's quarantining at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, shared that she managed to get in the festive mood.

Jasmine in her festive attire and on a Zoom call with her family.

PHOTOS: Jasmine Saraiah

Dressing up for the occasion in a baju kurung and a full face of makeup, Jasmine said that she spent most of Thursday "on Zoom and eating".

As she caught up with her family virtually, each household also dropped off home-cooked food at the hotel for her.

Some festive goodies.

PHOTO: Jasmine Saraiah

"It was bittersweet having to miss out on physically being with family. But I appreciate them sending me the food to make me feel like I was home."

And then there are the travellers who had to make last minute adjustments to their plans after news of the SHN extension broke.

Febri Murdani, 33, an Indonesian national and a Singapore permanent resident, had planned to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with his family in Indonesia before travelling here for a work-related matter.

"Due to the extended SHN duration, I needed to come here one week earlier as I need to be out of quarantine by May 28," the telecommunications professional explained.

This left him spending the festive occasion in his room at Village Hotel Katong.

Febri with his resistance bands and on a video call with his family.

PHOTOS: Febri Murdani

But he shared that he's keeping his spirits up with exercise, pointing to his resistance band, jumping rope and yoga mat, calling them his best companions during his SHN.

"It feels so sad at first, not being able to celebrate with my family," Febri said. "But having video calls with my wife, kids, parents, and siblings, and the few friends in Singapore sending me ketupat sayur (rice in vegetable soup) with rendang (stew) and cakes really make it a tad better."

ALSO READ: 'I was taken aback': From staycations to Hari Raya celebrations, Singaporeans shelve plans after new Covid-19 measures

kimberlylim@asiaone.com