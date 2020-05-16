Can't go to Gardens by the Bay? They come to you lor!

Being stuck indoors during this CB period makes it rather hard to get up close and personal with nature.

That's why Gardens by the Bay launched its Stay Home With GB initiative where a team of horticulturists bring nature to you through videos, advice columns and other online resources.

Here are some highlights that might interest you:

1. Want to build your own terrarium?

Follow along with the (free) online Terrarium Making Workshop and create a tiny garden to brighten up your home.

2. Need to entertain your little ones (without resorting to Baby Shark videos)?

Why not try some DIY crafts with them? From paper orchids to origami flowers, these crafts will engage your kids' creative juices as they create gorgeous flora that won't wither.

3. Want to spice up your CB meals with easy to make recipes?

Check out the Culinary Creations article series to learn more about plants that are commonly used in cooking such as ginger, cinnamon and edible flowers. Then try out one of the featured recipes like Mango Kerabu Salad or Barbecued Ginger Fish Steaks.

4. Does your "black thumb" keep killing your plants?

The video series Bringing the Gardens Home with Senior Researcher Mihkaail will introduce you to a wide variety of houseplants while giving you useful tips on growing them.

5. How about touring Gardens by the Bay from the comfort of your home?

The Gardens Explorer video series showcases the best of Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome and its various flora from all over the world - completely free of charge.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.