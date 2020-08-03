Can't travel? Live vicariously lor: Bhutan edition

Have your travel preferences evolved because of Covid-19? Mine have.

Formerly-fond daydreams of going shopping amongst the crowds in Myeongdong and Bangkok have turned into nightmares.

And the thought of queueing alongside other people at famous restaurants is enough to make me and my usually unstoppable appetite vow to stay home and eat nothing but Spam.

These days, when I search for future travel destinations, my checklist includes one major factor that would never have been there pre-pandemic: Infection risk.

It doesn’t sound like it belongs on a holiday plan at all. But no choice, right? Nobody wants to come back after a vacay, only to realise it was your last…