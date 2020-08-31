Can't travel? Live vicariously lor: Greenland edition

What if I forget how to navigate my most-visited cities because as it is, I have trouble remembering what I had for lunch?

Will my Octopus Card expire before I can travel to Hong Kong again? How much will my Vietnamese dong be worth by the time travel resumes? Will my favourite elderly sushi chef in Tokyo still remember me (or worse, will he even be alive the next time I’m there)? *Choi!*

Fine, in the grand scheme of things, these are all horribly meaningless First World Problems.