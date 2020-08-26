Can't travel? Live vicariously lor: Maldives edition

This week, a commentary by aviation expert Brendan Sobie put Maldives on my mind. In it, he proposed that Singapore open its first leisure travel bubble with the Maldives, that floating republic of 1,200 islands in the Arabian Sea.

Why Maldives? According to Sobie, it has the perfect set-up for a travel bubble pilot programme - not only are there direct flights, travellers also technically don’t have to pass through the capital, Malé, where the majority of the country’s Covid-19 cases have turned up.

Instead, they could travel by boat or seaplane directly to their resorts, from either Velana or Gan airports.

And if some resorts were exclusively allotted for Singapore visitors, this would create a sort of sealed bubble; a safe way as any for tourists to move between two countries.