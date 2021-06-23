Can't travel to the US? Visit these retro American diners including a new one at Serangoon

Ever fantasised about being a character from the popular Archie comics and hanging out at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe? Well, you can make those dreams a reality right here in sunny Singapore.

Peppered across the island are a number of American-style diners that will make you feel like you've stepped foot into Riverdale — there's even a newly-opened one at Upper Serangoon that looks like it popped straight out of the comic books!

With the dine-in ban lifted, it's the perfect time to explore such themed eateries since travelling is still banned. Read on to find out more about these diners!

1. Joji's Diner

Joji's Diner is the new kid on the block and has recently made waves on the internet for its hip and retro interior.

It's hard to miss it — just look out for its neon signage and bright red doors that stand out from the slew of other stores in the vicinity.

Step into the restaurant and be greeted by its loud yellow walls, red plush seats and checkered floor tiles. Adding to the vibes are old vinyl records that line the walls and a massive jukebox.

PHOTO: Joji's Diner

To match its theme, the establishment serves up classic American grub such as Chicken and Waffle ($12.90), Smash Burger ($12.90), and towering milkshakes that come in four flavours (from $8.90).

While the restaurant is spacious enough to accommodate 40 pax, its seating capacity has been limited to 18 pax to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

Address: 534 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534549

2. Overeasy

Located by the bay with spectacular views of the Marina Bay skyline, Overeasy looks remarkably similar to a classic American diner from the '60s and '70s.

Sporting turquoise bar seats and red-tiled walls, the space oozes retro vibes that will make you feel like you've been zipped back into time.

Additionally, their extensive menu boasts a wide range of American-style offerings like the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger ($24), Ultimate Diner Breakfast ($26) and Hot Fudge Bourbon Doughnut Holes ($12).

Address: 1 Fullerton Road #01-06 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213

3. Broadway American Diner

Situated at The Capitol Kempinski is Broadway American Diner, which stands tall and proud in the middle of the mall.

"Retro diners that take you back in time", reads a quote plastered across one of its walls — and this couldn't be more true.

Snuggle up in one of their red booth seats before browsing through their menu which lists scrumptious goodies like the Double Black Angus Cheese Burger ($22), Philly Steak Sandwich ($16) and Macaroni & Cheese ($12).

To complete your meal, you can also order one of their massive milkshakes or a classic Root Beer Float ($10).

Address: 13 Stamford Road, #01-84B Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, Singapore 178905

4. Mel's Drive-in

Tucked away in Singapore's favourite theme park is Mel's Drive-in. Before stepping into the restaurant, be greeted by the line-up of vintage cars that make for a pretty grand entrance.

The interior of the establishment is decked out in neon lights, old-school vinyl chairs and once again, checkered floors. Similar to Joji's Diner, a clunky jukebox stands in the middle of the restaurant, adding a nostalgic touch.

Mel's serves up hearty grub including Fish & Chips ($16), Steak Frites ($20) and Turkey Bacon Cheeseburgers ($16). If you are looking for a more local option, they have the unique Mel's Rendang Burger ($16).

Unfortunately, one drawback is that you can only access the restaurant if you've paid to enter Universal Studios Singapore.

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

5. 8ash

The multi-concept 8ash that's located at Ann Siang Hill hosts three brands — Mirai Burgers, Hoshi Hill and Love Handle Burgers — under one roof.

The restaurant space of the 40-seater diner is decked out to look like it came right out of the '60s.

However, the brands under 8ash's belt don't sell your typical American-style grub. Hoshi Hill specialises in Japanese fare while Mirai Burgers sells fusion American-Japanese burgers. Vegans and vegetarians are not left out and can enjoy plant-based burgers from Love Handle Burgers.

Address: 8 Ann Siang Hill, Singapore 069788

6. Nineteen80

Nineteen80 is more known for being retro arcade bar, but they have a small but substantial food menu too.

The dark space is lit up by an abundance of neon lights and the old-school arcade machines add a vintage charm to the place.

Apart from cocktails and an assortment of other tipples, you can order burgers, sandwiches and finger food to munch on while you bang away on one of the arcade machines. It'll definitely feel like a blast back to the past!

Address: 21 Tanjong Pagar Road, #01-05, Singapore 088444

