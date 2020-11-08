Can't travel yet, don't sian - try these random things!

Some people like paying to eat out of plastic trays in a stationary A380, some people like to re-post memes about not having seen Changi Airport’s departure halls for what seems like 42,971 years.

But, hey, don’t whine liao, you can have fun in your own backyard too. Here are some ideas to get you out of that very-long-never-go-to-Bangkok funk.

1. So you can cycle but can you unicycle?       

If there’s a wheel, there’s a way. Just ask the Singapore Unicyclists folks who have an FB account. Apparently it takes just one week of “continuous practice to get riding comfortably” but don’t ask us how because we have been learning to cycle… for 12 years and still have to beg our friends to let us ride tandem. 

The Singapore Unicyclists community doesn’t offer riding lessons but they provide tips on where you can buy a unicycle and also organise meets around the island.

2. Make some toast art

UKIYOE × HALLOWEEN TOAST👻🗻 浮世絵風のハロウィントーストです🎃 洋風おばけが浮世絵の世界に出現！💥おばけは浮世絵の布っぽく描いてみました。 ちょっと違和感ある世界観を描くの楽しい。オリジナルならでは。 具材は、鰹節の粉をベースに、青じそ、紫キャベツ、干しエビ、ブロッコリー、パプリカなど。 焼いた時の香ばしい匂いにつられて、一瞬で食べ終わってしまった🤤 A Western-style ghost appears in the world of ukiyoe! 💥The ghosts look like ukiyo-e cloth. It's fun to draw a slightly uncomfortable worldview.😇 The ingredients are based on bonito powder,green perilla, purple cabbage, dried shrimp, broccoli and paprika. The savory smell of baking made me finish it in an instant🤤

Kaya and butter on bread? Eww, so 1998. The clever, creative people out there are doing a lot more with their toast. Like using meticulously cut fruit, vegetables and meat, and then combining these with fresh herbs and edible flowers to create edible art. 

Some of our favourite IG accounts include @sasamana1204, a Japanese creator who uses mainly seaweed, shrimp and artfully sliced-and-plated cabbage to “paint” intricate images of pensive geishas.

But don’t let your fam catch you doing this or they may say “you so free ah, why you waste our Gardenia bread!”.

3. Whip up miniature wanton mee (that you can’t eat btw)

PHOTO: Tinkleartroom.com

If you like cooking without the calories, sign up for one of the miniature fake food clay sculpting workshops by social enterprise Tinkle Arts. Set up in 2000, it employs individuals with special needs who co-facilitate workshops and also craft miniature pieces for sale. 

Hint: if you are planning to make a wanton-in-a-million gift for your BFF this Christmas, the workshops sell out pretty fast.

4. “Grow” miniature paper plants

Custom teeny tiny variegated Monstera for @casaprotea in one of there cylindrical terracotta pots 💕also, I'm wondering if I should make another one for the next shop update as I usually get a lot of requests for monsteras 🤗 Thoughts? For this piece, the white and green parts of the leaf are not layered but fit eachother like a puzzle 🤗 Swipe for details and as always 🔍 Hope you're all hanging in there 💕 📷 @leocroma #paperart #paperflowers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #paperplants #paperartist #pursuepretty #papersculpture #psimadethis #papercrafts #blooooms #botanicalpickmeup #plantlady #plantmom #monsteravariegata #variegatedmonstera #urbanjungle #ohwowyes #dslooking #dsfloral #abmlifeiscolorful #designmilk #designboom #graphicdesigncentral #setdesign #miniatureart #miniature #tinyplants #ihavethisthingwithflowers #ihavethisthingwithplants #rayasaderbujana #etsyshop

Each time your potted philodendron sees you coming at it, it screams tolong! So be kind to other living things for once and switch to paper plants instead. Think of it as very cheem origami but instead of cutting and folding paper into pointless shapes like cranes and stars, make realistic paper plants. 

They won’t wilt on you, don’t need TLC and will give you real green fingers (if you use badly dyed paper that runs, that is).

5. Create your own furniture from scratch

We are back! After a whole month of work, we are finally ready to hold classes again. To reduce the density of students we’ve opened up a third classroom so that we can reduce student-to-student contact even more. As COVID slowly comes under control in Singapore, we’re watching the situation cautiously to determine what are the safe procedures for this period. Starting in July we are now open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm and with a 4 students per room ratio. We will slowly increase this number as the situation improves so please bear with us. Our focus is currently on ensuring all long term students have the time and space to complete their projects. Our free workshop entry with wood purchases are also no longer available to prevent overcrowding. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we move through these changing times. Meanwhile our home classes are still growing with exciting new projects on the way so stay tuned! #handmade #sgmakers #sgcrafters #madeinsingapore #woodworking #woodworkingsg #handmadesg #workshop

Let your FIL brag all he wants when he says he DIYs his furniture (translation: fix four modular legs to a cushion and, poof (pouffe?), a chair). You will show him what DIY-ing truly means after you take up one of the many woodworking and metalsmithing courses at Tombalek. 

Here, you can learn to make anything from a cheeseboard and toys to a dining table and a rocking chair so you would (wood?) be able to furnish your whole home by, say, 2058.

