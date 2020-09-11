Car aircon not cold enough? Here are 10 best aircon repair & servicing workshops

Air-conditioning is one of the most important components for any vehicle in Singapore. The last thing you want in this sweltering humid tropical heat is to drive with a busted air-con.

By a general rule of thumb, getting your car air-con serviced once a year is a good way to make certain it is in optimal condition. The mechanics will refill the refrigerant and check the aircon system to ensure that you'll stay cool in the car. Unsure where to get the best service? Here you go!

In West Singapore

1. Brocade Auto Pte Ltd

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Brocade Auto is an air-con specialist with its workshop located at Bukit Batok. With more than 10 years of combined experience and knowledge in air-conditioning maintenance and overhaul, your air-con system is in perfectly capable hands.

From a basic system clean up to compressor repairs and anti-bacterial and odour removal - it does it all and does it well.

Expect fair and reasonable prices with 100% transparency and honesty. You can get a gas top up for only $10! Whut?

Address: 1 Bukit Batok Crescent #02-21 WCEGA Plaza S(658064)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 5:00pm (Sat)

Contact numbers: 9747 5046 / 6733 2309

2. Fix Auto Pte Ltd

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Here's a workshop for the people who live in Jurong (practically an island away from mainland Singapore). Fix Auto mechanics have the experience and know-how to get your air-con blasting cool air in no time.

It's air-con checks covers - temperature check, drive belts and pulley, operation of compressor and vale, leaks from hoses and components, reclaiming, recycle or replacement of gas (refrigerant), air-con filter and receiver drier check or replacement.

With such a thorough and comprehensive service, no wonder people are travelling to a far-out place like Jurong.

Address: 5 Soon Lee Street #01-61 Pioneer Point S(627607)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 4:00pm (Sat) 9:30am - 3:00pm (Sun)

Closed on PHs

Contact numbers: 6710 4077 / 9100 2311

3. Monggo Motions

PHOTO: sgCarMart

If you live in the West Coast, Monggo Motions is your most convenient place to get your air-con serviced. Its wealth of experience (35 years in fact) in car air-con systems is indeed a plus point when considering where to go.

There are almost no air-conditioning faults that it cannot fix with specialised equipment and tools such as its premium air-con flushing service with a machine from Australia.

Also, if you live in Pasir Panjang, West Coast, Pandan Garden and Clementi, it offers a free pick up service!

Address: Blk K 14 Pandan Loop Pandan Light Industrial Park S(128232)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact numbers: 9765 5556 / 6773 1020

In East Singapore

1.1 9 6 9 Sung Beng Auto Pte Ltd

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Sung Beng Auto offers a full range of air-con related services from basic air-con flushing, gas refill and coil cleaning.

It uses Ariazone products - a premium air-con system lubrication for its services and premium service equipment for all its air-con related services.

If you're unsure of what services to select, Sung Beng has a couple of customised packages to suit different car owners needs at affordable prices of course!

Address: 2 Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 #01-32 Kaki Bukit Autohub S(417921)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sat) Sun & PHs by Appt only

Contact numbers: 9181 0131 / 6745 3266

2.Chip Soon Auto Supply Co Pte Ltd

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Instead of servicing your air-conditioning every 2 years, Chip Soon Auto recommends that you flush your car's air-con every 50,000km.

It uses Kooltec products to get the job done, and it will only diagnose and service your car air-con system with only the latest tools. Not enough for you? It also uses original manufacturing oils for air-cons!

It's also a Mercedes-Benz speciality workshop but all makes and models are welcome!

Address: Blk 9002 Tampines Street 93 #01-74 Tampines Industrial Park A S(528836)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:30pm (Mon - Sat)

Contact numbers: 9634 6654 / 6786 2811

In North Singapore

1. BH Auto Services Pte Ltd

PHOTO: sgCarMart

With 2 outlets at Ang Mo Kio and Sin Ming and open till 11pm (except Sunday), it's pretty convenient to get your air-con serviced for people living in the North/Central.

Opt for its Air-con Refreshment Package for a thorough check and changing of necessary components (air-con filter, blower motor, air-con gas and compressor oil), refreshing of cooling coils and vacuum.

Alternatively, if you're more kiasu, you can go for the premium cooling coil changing package where it will replace the cooling coil, air-con filter and compressor oil!

Address: Blk 1 Sin Ming Industrial Estate Sector C #01-111/113/115/117 S(575636)

Opening hours: 9:00am - 11:00pm (Mon - Sat) 10:00am - 4:00pm (Sun) Closed on PHs

Contact numbers: 6559 8944 / 6759 2393 / 9101 3232

2. Dynamics Mechanic Pte Ltd

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Serving all car makes and models, Dynamics Mechanic is a fully equipped garage that incorporates state-of-the-art facilities and automotive knowledge. It has one of the Singapore’s top automated aircon system by Bosch to fix your air-con.

This system performs refrigerant recovery, refrigerant recycling, used oil drain, vacuum and associated leak test, recharge of fresh oil with UV additives and refrigerant recharge, without the need for manual intervention!

And guess what? There was a customer from Malaysia who visited Dynamics Mechanic just for this Bosch aircon restoration service!

Address: 184 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 #01-03/04 S(757514)

Opening hours: 10:00am - 10:00pm (Mon - Fri) 10:00am - 6:00pm (Sat)

Contact number: 6363 5112

3. Edwin Garage

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Edwin Garage has two outlets, one of it conveniently located central Ang Mo Kio while the other in heartland Yishun. If you live in Ang Mo Kio, you're in for a treat as you can get your air-con gas top-up and checked for less than $10 at this outlet!

Other than this super value deal, you can also service your compressor, cooling coil, aircon clutch, thermostat, bearing, condenser filter, flushing, radiator fan, etc here (not $10 of course!)

With great service, comes great popularity. Do call/sms first to book an appointment to prevent disappointment.

Address: 5032 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 #01-295 S(569535)

Opening hours: 11:00am - 8:00pm (Wed - Mon) Closed on Tues

Contact number: 9785 6612

4. Han Revolution

PHOTO: sgCarMart

While Han Revolution may be well known for bodykit mods, accessories and car audio, it also provides a wide range of services like air-con servicing!

It has serviced numerous cars of different makes and models from your JDMs to high-performance European models, and that means its mechanics have hands-on experience with a wide range of cars. Your car is safe!

Han Revolution comes equipped with the necessary tools and equipment to conduct air-con servicing & maintenance - like diagnostic tools and flushing machines.

Address: 7030 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 #01-02 Northstar S(569880)

Opening hours: 11:00am - 10:00pm (Mon - Sun)

Contact number: 8298 2360

5. KGC Workshop Pte Ltd (Koh Guan Chua Workshop)

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Consider the fact that 80 per cent of KGC workshop customers are from word-of-mouth, it must be doing something right. Perhaps its because it uses a premium quality machine (by Kooltech) to diagnose and service its customers' air-con systems.

Kooltech balances just the right amount of lubrication fluid and gas for your air-con system - too much is bad and too little is bad as well.

Boasting a 10,000sqft all-in-one facility at Ang Mo Kio, KGC can work on 20 cars at any given time! High turnovers, maximum satisfaction.

Address: 14 Ang Mo Kio Street 63 S(569116)

Opening hours: 9:30am - 6:30pm (Mon - Fri) 9:30am - 5:00pm (Sat)

Contact numbers: 9321 0855 / 8189 2987 / 6453 6279

This article was first published in sgCarMart.