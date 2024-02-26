Car-Free Sunday to return on March 17

After a year of record COE premiums, it looks like the promotion of a car-light Singapore has once again become a priority for the powers that be here on our island.

A total of six statutory boards, namely, the Land Transport Authority, Health Promotion Board, Housing and Development Board, National Parks Board, Sport Singapore, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority are collaborating on the return of the Car-Free Sunday to the Civic District and Central Business District come March 17, 2024.

The two areas will, as you might have guessed, see designated roads closed to vehicular traffic from 8:00am to 11:00am on the day.

But don't you go planning activities with the kids somewhere else just yet, as a host of activities have also been planned along St Andrew's Road and Esplanade Drive, which will run from 8.00am to 2.00pm on the same day.

Those who head down to St. Andrew's Road on the day will be able to catch an immersive installation, titled Corridor of Possibilities. The exhibition is designed to showcased how vibrant and active community spaces can be made conducive for pedestrians and cyclists, and the public is encouraged to share their personal stories and aspirations to contribute to Singapore's collective active mobility vision and experience.

Those with children, meanwhile, will want to catch the guided activities planned over at Esplanade Drive, which include inline skating and skateboarding, all part of the Health Promotion Board's Active Family Programme. SportSG's partners will also set up aeromodelling and korfball stations here for visitors to try out. And Team Singapore athletes will also be present in support of a car-lite Singapore.

Interested? Catch the full details of the activities planned for Car-Free Sunday 2024 via the event's own website here.

ALSO READ: Kampong Glam to hold its largest Ramadan bazaar from March 2

This article was first published in sgCarMart.