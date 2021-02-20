A car owner's guide to ERP gantries, rates, and operating hours (2021)

Ever since Phase 3 kicked in, Singapore has toned down on strict measures. Which meant that more people are travelling around the island - either for personal errands or their daily commute to work, resulting in a return of peak hour traffic on our roads.

LTA has reported that in January 2021, the country's road usage has remained generally optimal on all the expressways.

However, for some periods on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), Central Expressway (CTE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), traffic volume builds up during weekday peak hours leading to congestion along these roads.

To better manage these congestions, there will be a price change of $1.00 which comes into effect on Monday, Feb 22, 2021 along those three specific expressways as mentioned.

These are the following ERP gantries that have their rates adjusted:

ERP Gantry Time Current Rates Revised Rate (w.e.f. Feb 22, 2021) AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City



(Set of 3 Gantries) 8:30am – 9:30am $0 $1 KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover 8:30am – 9:00am $0 $1 Southbound CTE before Braddell Road 8:00am – 9:00am $0 $1 Southbound CTE before Braddell Road 9:00am – 9:30am $1 $2 Southbound CTE after Braddell Road & PIE Slip Road Into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 Gantries) 8:00am – 8:30am $0 $1 Southbound CTE after Braddell Road & PIE Slip Road Into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 Gantries) 8:30am – 9:30am $1 $2

With this ERP Rate review updated, there continue to be no other ERP charges on other arterial roads and expressways around Singapore but LTA says they will be monitoring and assessing the traffic should there be a need to make further adjustments.

We hope you can arm yourself with the knowledge to avoid having to pay a little bit extra on your daily commute.

We’ll keep this guide updated with the latest ERP rates, so be sure to check back here!

This article was first published in Motorist.