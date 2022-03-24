Car rental in Singapore (2022)

When my rusty car hit the big 10 last year, I decided it was simply too expensive to continue owning a car. It is, after all, a depreciating asset and I’m supposed to be MoneySmart… right? I haven’t been behind the wheel since, but perhaps now that I’ve discovered car sharing in Singapore, that might change.

Car sharing is basically the Obike/ofo of cars: You search for a nearby car, “unlock” it with a card or app, and drive it to your destination.

With a quick glance at the rates, car sharing seems like a godsend, especially for people whose driver’s licences do nothing but buy beer at 7-11. (shuffles feet guiltily)

Prices are advertised as just a couple of dollars per hour, but after doing some calculations and adding in hidden costs (subscription fees, registration fees, petrol, etc)… Lo and behold! It comes up almost comparable to steep Grab and taxi fares, and for those, you don’t even need to drive. Sian, looks like I’m sticking to the MRT.

To be fair, it’s worth it if you have a lot of barang or if you’re transporting difficult cargo (kids) and are going to multiple places within the time frame.

Here’s a price comparison of the 6 car sharing operators Car Club, Tribecar, Whizz Car, DriveLah, GetGo, and BlueSG offering hourly car rental in Singapore.

Car Rental Singapore (2022): GetGo is the cheapest

PHOTO: Unsplash

All four operators have slightly different pricing systems, so I will compare the initial cash outlay and prices as a first-time user opting for the no- or lowest-commitment membership tier and the cheapest four-seater car available.

Let’s assume I want to book the car for 7pm to 9pm (two hours) on a Friday to drive about 30 km. The costs are going to be similar for two hours on Saturday or Sunday.

Car sharing operator Price for two hours Pricing breakdown Tribecar $45.82 $6.96 per hour + $2 weekend surcharge + petrol* $29.90 Car Club $130 Subscription deposit $100 (refundable) + car rental fee $18 + mileage fee $12 DriveLah – Varies depending on choice of car, rental ranges from $40 to $200 BlueSG $51.20 $8 membership + $0.36 x 120 minutes Whizz Car $98.67 Two hours $32.42 + mileage $6.45 + petrol $59.8 (Whizz-Ezzy Plan, Super Economy) Getgo $24.50 Two hours $14 + mileage $10.50

*Tribecar petrol top-up calculation: 95-Octane fuel $2.99 x 10L (approximately ¼ tank)

Some things to note about car sharing:

Buffer a few days’ lead time before your membership is approved. Your driver’s licence and record need to be reviewed upon application and approved before you can book cars.

All operators cover their drivers with basic insurance.

Costs incurred for ERP and parking (non-designated lots) will be borne by you.

Different operators have “stations” and cars at different districts, so be sure to check that they’re in your area before you commit to a membership plan.

Most of the car sharing operators require a safety deposit during the period of your membership.

For more information on car sharing guidelines in Singapore, visit the Car Sharing Association of Singapore’s website

TribeCar Singapore – best for off-peak hour driving