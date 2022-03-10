Car review: Honda HR-V 1.5 DX delivers on quiet, affordable, and comfortable motoring

The previous generation HR-V has become quite the family name here in Singapore, offering a winning combination of attractive pricing combined with an appealing crossover body that many households just couldn't resist.

Can this new HR-V continue on its predecessor's success?

A bigger look

Well, initial impressions are great. The new Honda HR-V's front and that frameless grille may take some getting used to, but it does sport an attractive silhouette. And there's plenty of premium design touches on the exterior as well, such as the creases on the bonnet and that full-width taillight that is currently all the rage.

Like the previous generation car, you still get those hidden rear door handles

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Step into the cabin, and the story continues, with a cohesive dashboard design that is accentuated by premium touches such as the softly padded upper section of the centre console (so your knees don't bump against hard plastic), the rotary air-conditioning controls which produce gentle clicks as you operate them, as well as the separate reading lights offered for each passenger at the rear.

A practical package

And its not just looks that this new Honda HR-V delivers. It's mighty well packaged to meet all the practical demands expected of a crossover as well.

You sit high in the driver's seat, and there's good visibility out the windows, complemented by the rather large wing mirrors. Space for all meanwhile, is decent, with leg and knee room being especially generous at the rear although taller passengers here will find themselves wanting for headroom.

The rotary air conditioning click in a satisfying manner when used, just like in a luxury car.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Further back, boot capacity for this new car now stands at 319 litres, which although short on the old car, is still sufficient for daily use. And of course, those nifty Honda ULTRA seats, with bases that fold up in an easy two-step action, are still here so you shouldn't have any trouble transporting tall potted plants.

A better drive

But the big story here should be the way the new HR-V drives.

You can forget about the hard, crashy ride of the old car, for the new car's suspension setup is now pushed far into the realms of the soft and comfortable. Hence, it is able to ride over all manner of troubled roads without so much as a rude jolt transferring into the cabin, a feat aided no doubt by the generous rubber of its 60 profile 16-inch tyres.

The base of the seats can be folded up and locked in place with just two actions, handy for when you need more space for luggage.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

If you're looking for a daily runabout that delivers on stress-free motoring, you'll also be glad to note that the new Honda HR-V delivers high insulation levels. Wind and outside noise are well squelched while road noise is just acceptable.

And all this is also accompanied by an excellent drive train. This Honda HR-V is never going to pin you into your seat, and you'll find power wanting when moving briskly off the lights, or overtaking at speed. But its 1.5-litre unit is thankfully quiet, smooth, and economical enough, returning an average of 14.2km/L over the course of four days worth of driving.

Full-width light bar at the rear adds a premium touch to the overall design of the car.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

And the CVT transmission does do a good job of managing the car's meager 117bhp and 142Nm of torque as well, keenly delivering revs when acceleration is demanded and equally quick to settle the engine once you lift off the pedal.

A better car

The Honda HR-V marks itself out as an affordable crossover that is well-though out and designed, so much so that it still ought to be as well loved as its predecessor was.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.