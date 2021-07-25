Car-sharing in Singapore: A guide by a car-sharing driver

The government's push towards a car-lite society, coupled with the surge in COE prices, has increased Singapore's demand for car sharing. Here are the best car sharing tips and practices for being a safer and more considerate car sharing driver.

Tyres

Tyres are the only point of contact between your vehicle and the road. Worn-out tyres can cause you to lose control of your car due to aquaplaning, poor braking or even tyre puncture. Some indicators of worn-out tyres include low treading, cracks, unusual bulges, and damages to the tyre's sidewall.

If you suspect that you have worn out tyres, call your car sharing provider for further assistance.

Headlamps

Headlamps are an essential safety component of any car. It provides you with a clear path of view during night drives and serves as a safety function in dimly lit environments such as carparks to alert other road users of your presence.

Test your lights before starting your journey. Bear in mind that you do not go around 'high-beaming' people as a reason to test your headlamps. Otherwise, you may end up testing their patience instead.

External damages

Before unlocking your car sharing vehicle, ensure that you walk around and inspect the vehicle for any external damage.

You may want to look out for shattered windows, dents, heavy scratches and broken or cracked body parts.

This will prevent you from being a road hazard and protect you from incurring unnecessary penalties for damages that previous users caused.

Brake pads

The essential component of any braking system is brake pads. Without a properly conditioned brake pad, the stopping power of a car will be affected.

To check the condition of the brake pads, use a flashlight and look out for a wear indicator on it. If the slot is not visible or missing, it is a sign to replace the brake pads.

In any circumstances, driving with a worn-out brake pad is dangerous. If it happens, stop driving immediately and request assistance from your car sharing service provider.

Abnormal sounds

Modern-day cars are engineered and designed to operate smoothly and quietly. They should not produce unnecessary or abnormal sounds such as squealing, knocking, or squeaking noises. It does not take a genius to know what is considered abnormal.

If you happen to notice any abnormal noise after driving off, stop and call your respective car sharing provider for further assistance on this matter.

