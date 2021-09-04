Car-sharing in Singapore: What sort of insurance coverage do the companies provide you with and are you truly protected?

Car owners are likely to know what their car insurance covers as their policy is purchased and tailored to their requirements. But as a car sharing driver, are you aware of your car insurance provided?

Fret not. Here is a summary of insurance coverage offered by car sharing providers in Singapore.

BlueSG

BlueSG provides third-party insurance coverage for its vehicles, but it is only applicable when the driver is within the BlueSG zone.

There is unlimited coverage for death/bodily injury to any person in a single accident. Furthermore, users can claim up to $5,000,000 per claim/a series of claims resulting from one instance of damage to property due to the accident.

And if required, medical expenses up to $1,000 is covered for the driver and each person per accident.

Unlike most car sharing services, BlueSG covers personal accident insurance for the driver and each passenger for up to $50,000. However, a downside is that it only covers passengers aged 16 - 65 years of age at the time of injury.

Lastly, there is no coverage for any damages or loss to the driver's property during the usage of BlueSG services.

The table below is the excess payable in the event of an accident:

Own damage excess payable (refers to damage caused to a BlueSG car)

Standard excess Young drivers' excess Inexperience drivers' excess $2,000 (Members aged 27 years+ and a valid driving license for more than two years) $5,000 (Members who are below 27-years old) $5,000 (Members with a valid driving license for less than two years, regardless of age)

Third-party excess payable (refers to claims paid or to be paid by any BlueSG/BlueSG insurer to third parties for personal injury, property damage or otherwise)

Standard excess Young drivers' excess Inexperience drivers' excess $2,000 (Members aged 27 years+ and a valid driving license for more than two years) $5,000 (Members who are below 27-years old) $5,000 (Members with a valid driving license for less than two years, regardless of age)

Tribecar

Tribecar offers a third-party party, fire and theft coverage for its vehicles within Singapore. However, if users deem the insurance coverage insufficient, they can choose from two additional add-on options to expand their existing coverage.

The first additional coverage plan offered by Tribecar is the Personal Accident Insurance (PAI), which covers the hirer and authorised drivers up to 68-years old.

The other additional coverage plan offered is the Collision Damage Waiver (CDW), which reduces the insurance excess for both own damage and third-party damage by 50 per cent in the event of an accident.

However, CDW is only applicable to selected vehicles under the economy car/MPV category. The cost of the CDW is six per cent - 10 per cent of the total rental fee, depending on the vehicle type.

Own damage excess

Location 1,000 - 2,500cc Above 2,500cc Premium sedan/SUV 1,000 - 2,500cc (new driver) Singapore (without CDW) $3,210 $3,745 $4,815 $5,350 Singapore (with CDW) $1,605 $1,872 $3,745 $4,280 Malaysia (without CDW) $6,420 $7,490 No coverage $5,350 Malaysia (with CDW) $3,210 $3,745 No coverage Not available

Third-party excess

Location 1,000 - 2,500cc Above 2,500cc Premium sedan/SUV 1,000 - 2,500cc (new driver) Singapore (without CDW) $3,210 $3,745 $4,815 $5,350 Singapore (with CDW) $1,605 $1,872 $3,745 $4,280 Malaysia (without CDW) $6,420 $7,490 No coverage $5,350 Malaysia (with CDW) $3,210 $3,745 No coverage Not available

Own damage excess (super economy category 1,000cc - 2,500cc)

Location Regular driver New driver Unnamed driver Singapore (without CDW) $3,210 Not available No coverage Singapore (with CDW) $3,210 Not available No coverage Malaysia (without CDW) $6,420 Not available No coverage Malaysia (with CDW) $6,420 Not available No coverage

Third-party excess (super economy category)

Location 1,000 - 2,500cc Above 2,500cc Premium sedan/SUV Singapore (without CDW) $3,210 Not available No coverage Singapore (with CDW) $1,016.50 Not available No coverage Malaysia (without CDW) $6,420 Not available No coverage Malaysia (with CDW) $1,926 Not available No coverage

Drivelah

Drivelah offers comprehensive coverage for cars 12 years and below and third-party coverage for cars above 12 years of age within Singapore, West Malaysia, and Thailand.

For both comprehensive and third-party coverage, users can claim an unlimited amount for legal liability for injury, damage, legal services, costs and expenses for death or bodily injury, and up to $5,000,000 for damages to third-party property.

For loss/damage to the vehicle due to accident, fire or theft, there is coverage of up to the car part's market value of the car part at the time of loss/damage.

Lastly, personal accident up to $50,000 and medical expenses up to $1,000 is covered. However, this is only applicable for comprehensive coverage.

The table below is the excess payable in the event of an accident:

Standard excess

Coverage type Amount Third-party cover (including fire and theft) $3,000 Comprehensive cover $3,000

Additional excess (for drivers between 22 and 24 years old)

Coverage type Amount Third-party cover (including fire and theft) $1,000 Comprehensive cover $1,000

*Any additional damages/charges will be borne by the user

GetGo

GetGo offers third-party coverage for its vehicles, only within Singapore.

If users deem the insurance coverage to be insufficient, they can opt for CDW to reduce the insurance excess for both own damage and third-party damage by 50 per cent in the event of an accident.

The cost of the CDW is 5 per cent of the total rental fee, depending on the vehicle type.

The table below is the excess payable in the event of an accident:

Experienced drivers (above 22-years old with more than two years of driving experience)

Excess (without CDW) Excess (with CDW) Own damage $3,210 $1,605 Third-party damage $3,210 $1,605 Maximum excess payable $6,420 $3,210

Young/new drivers (22 Years old and below or less than two years of driving experience)

Excess (without CDW) Excess (with CDW) Own damage $5,350 $2,675 Third-party damage $5,350 $2,675 Maximum excess payable $10,700 $5,350

Car Lite

Car Lite offers third-party, fire and theft coverage for its vehicles within Singapore and West Malaysia, only if declared. However, personal injuries and death are not covered.

Suppose users deem the insurance coverage to be insufficient.

In that case, they can add Personal Accident Insurance for 5 per cent of the total rental fee and CDW for 10 per cent of the total rental fee to reduce the insurance excess for both own damage and third-party damage by 50 per cent in the event of an accident.

The table below is the excess payable in the event of an accident:

Experienced drivers (above 22-years old with more than two years of driving experience)

Excess without CDW Excess with CDW Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Own damage $2,675 $3,745 $1,337.50 $1,872.50 Third-party damage $2,675 $3,745 $1,337.50 $1,872.50 Windscreen excess $321 $535 Not applicable Not applicable

Young/new drivers (22-years old and below or less than two years of driving experience)

Excess without CDW Excess with CDW Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Own damage $5,350 $6,420 $2,675 $3,210 Third-party damage $5,350 $6,420 $2,675 $3,210 Windscreen excess $321 $535 Not applicable Not applicable

Shariot

Shariot offers third-party coverage for its vehicles within Singapore and West Malaysia (you need to declare your intent to travel to Malaysia during the booking phase).

If users deem the insurance coverage to be insufficient, they can opt for CDW to reduce the insurance excess for both own damage and third-party damage by 50 per cent in the event of an accident.

The cost of the CDW is 10 per cent of the total rental fees.

The table below is the excess payable in the event of an accident:

Experienced drivers (above 22-years old with more than two years of driving experience)

Excess without CDW Excess with CDW Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Own damage $2,675 $2,996 $1,337.5 $1,498 Third-party damage $2,675 $2,996 $1,337.5 $1,498 Windscreen excess $214 $267.50 Not applicable Not applicable

Young/new drivers (22-years old and below or less than two years of driving experience)

Excess without CDW Excess with CDW Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Cars < 1,600cc Cars > 1,600cc Own damage $4,675 $4,996 $2,337.50 $2,498 Third-party damage $4,675 $4,996 $2,337.50 $2,498 Windscreen excess $321 $374.50 Not applicable Not applicable

Car Club

Car Club offers comprehensive coverage for its vehicles within Singapore and Malaysia.

However, suppose the users deem the insurance coverage to be insufficient, they can opt for CDW to reduce the insurance excess for both own damage and third-party damage by 50 per cent in the event of an accident.

The cost of the CDW varies depending on the vehicle type, as follows:

Economy/Plus/Premium category: $1 per hour, capped at $5 for a 24-hours block

Luxury category: $2 per hour, capped at $10 for a 24-hour block

Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet: $10 for a 24-hour block

The excess ranges around $3,000 and may vary depending on the driver's experience and driving history.

