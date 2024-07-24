From cardboard beds to spacious bathroom: Team Singapore swimmers all 'hyped' about Paris Olympic Village apartment

Some 23 Singaporean athletes across 11 sports will represent the country at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer.

With the Games fast approaching, the athletes are already at the French capital getting comfortable in their new environment.

National swimmer Quah Jing Wen took to social media on Wednesday (July 24) to give a sneak peek at the accommodations during their time in Paris, saying that she's "so hyped".

The 23-year-old was all smiles as she was greeted at the door by one of her teammates.

"Welcome to our room!" Fellow national swimmer Levenia Sim said.

With luggage and bags littered across the corridor, chances are that the athletes checked in not too long ago.

It seems like the apartment—with two bedrooms, a living room and a bathroom—will house Singapore's four Olympic swimmers: Jing Wen, Letitia Sim, Levenia and Gan Ching Hwee.

Letitia joined Jing Wen during the first part of the tour, inside one of the two bedrooms.

The duo took some time to show off the infamous Olympic cardboard bed.

First seen during the Olympic Games in Tokyo three years ago, the ongoing joke is that these beds were designed to deter athletes from having sex.

The Paris 2024 organisers would only say that the Olympic Village beds will be robust and comfortable amid reports they were installing anti-sex beds for athletes, Reuters reported.

An intimacy ban was in place at the Tokyo Games amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As for the beds in Paris, Letitia's one didn't collapse, or showed any evidence of flimsiness, when she suddenly dropped herself onto it.

Walking through the cosy living room and spacious bathroom, Jing Wen looked pleased at their accommodations.

"Nice, [it has the] basics. Got the bathtub," she said, referencing the bathroom.

With her fellow athletes unpacking in their rooms, Jing Wen headed to the balcony.

Across them in the Olympic Village is the Argentinian contingent, where a massive flag of their country forms the facade of the building.

Netizens were loving the behind-the-scenes Olympic Games content, with some yearning for more.

"Living for all these Olympic Village content. Do a tour of the dining hall and the complimentary stuff next!" one TikTok user commented.

Events to look out for

The Olympic Games Paris starts on July 26 and all four Singaporean swimmers will be participating in the women's 4X100m medley relay.

Heats will take place on Aug 3 at 5pm and the Final occurs past 1am on Aug 5.

Ching Hwee will also participate in the Women's 800m and 1,500m freestyle while Letitia will be part of the Women's 100m and 200m breaststroke.

All four swimmers are Olympic debutants.

