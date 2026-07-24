Cruise line gives tongue-in-cheek response to viral video of guest scratching foot with fork

"We can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care."

That was the response Carnival Cruise Line issued after a video of one of its guests scratching her foot with a fork went viral.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday (July 22), the American cruise line said that they have addressed the situation with the guest and removed the utensil from service.

"While the video may be generating laughs and gasps online, cleanliness and hygiene are no joke to us," it added.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DbGy0IcByG8/?hl=en[/embed]

Carnival also slipped in another tongue-in-cheek reference in its statement, saying its crew works hard to maintain high standards across its "feet", before striking it out and replacing it with the word "fleet", to ensure guests enjoy a safe, clean and comfortable vacation.

The response came after a series of videos of the incident posted starting July 19 by Instagram user @lucky_charmedcourt went viral, drawing hundreds of thousands of views and comments.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Da_krLQuNhM/?hl=en[/embed]

In the first clip, a woman could be seen scratching the sole of her foot with her hand, causing white flakes to fall from it. She then proceeded to eat a slice of pizza using the same hand.

In the second clip, she can be seen using a dining fork to continue the scratching.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Da_k1kjOe9j/?hl=en[/embed]

The incident appalled many netizens, with many taking to the comments section to express their disgust.

"I'm bringing my own silverware to restaurants from now on," one commented, while another wrote: "I'm horrified. This is disgusting."

Others, meanwhile, saw the importance of taking action upon seeing the behaviour.

"I would have said something, I'm sorry but this is disgusting and just unacceptable," one said.

Another commented: "Please tell me you told the staff."

User @lucky_charmedcourt's subsequent videos shows her informing staff on the cruise of the incident, even speaking to the captain and getting a response from him.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com