Carnival games, giveaways, and more: 4 ways you can enjoy Jem's ten-tastic birthday bash

It might be Jem's birthday, but they want you to have the presents.

The month-long celebration starts from May 19 to June 18 and is packed with exciting giveaways, delightful carnival games and irresistible promotions.

Ready for their ten-tastic birthday bash? Here are four ways you can enjoy the celebration!

Shop for a cause

Marking their 10th anniversary, Jem will be helping their neighbours with an initiative where shoppers can shop and dine for a good cause.

Jem aims to raise $60,000, which will be donated in the form of Lendlease E-Vouchers to families in need in the Jurong East district.

From May 19 to June 14, Lendlease Plus Members will earn one Gem for every $20 spent at Jem. Gems will be auto-credited into members' in-app wallet upon submission of receipts in the Lendlease Plus mobile app.

Members can use the accumulated Gems to redeem plays at the ten-tastic carnival games - you get one free play with every three Gems collected! From Shoot The Duck, to Ring Toss, Blow The Candles, Coin Toss and Feed The Hungry Bear, there's definitely something for everyone. You even stand to win Lendlease Plus$, shopping or dining vouchers at the carnival!

Get additional Lendlease E-Vouchers

Existing Lendlease Plus Members can spend a minimum of $10 at Jem for a chance to participate in the Ten Million Draw and possibly win 10,000,000 Lendlease Plus$, Lendlease's rewards points, worth $5,000 Lendlease E-Vouchers upon exchange from May 19 to June 18.

Members can also search and scan the 10 Gems (QR Codes) around the mall to receive Lendlease Plus$. Be the first 100 to complete all 10 scans to redeem an additional 20,000 Lendlease Plus$ points worth $10 Lendlease E-Voucher.

Become the first 200 new Lendlease Plus Members who register as a member via the Lendlease Plus mobile app to earn 5,000 bonus Plus$ points using the promo code 'JEM 10'.

Challenge the Jem 10 Squad to win vouchers

From May 23 to June 13, the Jem 10 Squad will be roving the mall every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 12pm and 3pm with different challenges for shoppers to try.

One hundred shoppers will be invited to try out the challenges each day, and the winners will be awarded shopping or dining vouchers that can be used at Jem.

The challenges include Spin the Wheel, Charade, Scissors Paper Stone and a basketball game.

The Jem 10 Squad will also pick random shoppers and give away $50 Lendlease vouchers from May 23 to June 13 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Increase your chances of being the lucky shopper of the Lucky 10 by keeping a lookout for hints on Jem's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Redeem Jem's birthday perks

From May 19 to June 18, spend a minimum of $100 when shopping at Jem to receive a $10 Lendlease voucher.

The first 100 shoppers to spend $100 on June 15 will be entitled to redeem a special goodie bag worth more than $100, put together by Jem's tenants including Cathay Cineplex, Courts, Delifrance, Muji, Osim and many others who have been tenants with the mall for all 10 years.

Enjoy complimentary balloons made in the shape of Jem's special 10th anniversary birthday cake that will be distributed by Jem's roving team from June 15 to 18, between 12pm and 3pm and 5pm and 8pm.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

crystal.tan@asiaone.com