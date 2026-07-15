'Carve our final slice': Buffet restaurant Carnivore to close after 20 years

For two decades, Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria has served juicy cuts of grilled meat to diners in Singapore.

This will soon come to an end as the buffet restaurant is set to close at the end of September.

Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria announced the news in social media posts on Tuesday (July 14).

"After 20 incredible years of serving you Singapore's finest churrasco experience, the time has come for us to carve our final slice. Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria will be closing its doors," the restaurant said.

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"Our journey has taken us across some of Singapore's most iconic spots. From our beginnings at VivoCity to the stunning views at Marina Bay Sands, the lush charm of Dempsey, the lively weekends at The Grandstand, and our unforgettable chapters at Chijmes. It has been an absolute honour being part of your celebrations.

The restaurant also thanked customers for supporting the brand over the past 20 years.

Several patrons expressed sadness following the closure announcement.

One commented: "Another legend leaving Singapore."

"So sad! I just discovered you guys were so near me! The food is incredible and I will definitely be back with more family and friends!" another wrote.

A diner also reminisced about how she and her husband would dine at the restaurant's Chijmes outlet, which closed in 2023.

Those who want to dine at the restaurant for the final time can do so by making a reservation at number 6334 9332 or by emailing carnivore@starworth.com.sg. Each buffet seating is 90 minutes, priced at $89++ per adult and $20++ per child.

AsiaOne has contacted Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria for more details.

Grilled meat specialist

Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria opened at VivoCity in 2005, specialising in rotisserie-grilled meats prepared and marinated by Brazilian chefs using traditional methods.

These are served by roaming passadors, also known as meat servers. They carve the meats at diners' tables, making the experience more personal.

Some menu offerings include picanha beef rump cap, smoked duck breast, cupim beef hump, boneless leg of lamb, chicken hearts, and roast pork belly.

Diners can also enjoy an array of hot and cold sides, with the selection changing every two weeks.

Over the years, the brand has had six outlets, including its current branch at Robertson Quay.

Its flagship at Chijmes closed in October 2023 and relocated to Robertson Quay.

Address: 30 Robertson Quay, #01-10/11 Riverside View, Singapore 238251

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 11pm, Fridays 5.30pm to 11pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm to 3pm, 5.30pm to 11pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com