Carousell scalpers are selling the new SIA batik poker set for $800 - but you can get it cheaper if you wait till next month

After the successful launch of their limited edition mahjong set, which sold out within two weeks, Singapore Airlines is back at it again.

On Tuesday (Nov 16), the airline's retail wing, KrisShop, launched a limited edition poker set, which sold out within a day. The poker sets have since surfaced on consumer marketplace Carousell with eye-watering markups.

While the set retails for $318, some Carousell users are reselling the coveted item for as high as $800.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

But fret not, there's no need to fork out such a hefty sum; you'll just need a bit of patience.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, KrisShop confirmed that KrisFlyer members are still able to pre-order the poker set, with deliveries beginning Dec 15.

Non-members will have to wait till Dec 16 to pre-order the set.

The entire set is embellished with the airline's unique batik print, and contains travel-related and aircraft elements, such as distinctive aircraft emblems in each suit. The full collection is housed in an exquisite box, dressed with an aircraft window.

The collection comes with two bespoke poker decks, one dice shaker, six gold aluminium dice, one dealer/player button, two blind buttons (one big and one small) and 350 poker chips.

PHOTO: KrisShop

If you purchase the poker set, you can also top up another $45 for an anti-slip poker mat to complete your collection. The poker mat retails separately for $59.

PHOTO: KrisShop

