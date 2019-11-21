Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids

Read also

All the delicacies here - like spring rolls and tiny pancakes - are fried only in vegetable oil. Here, carrot cake comes in different shapes and sizes, from mini-rectangles to carrot cake sticks.

Each stick is hand-cut from a block that's sourced from a supplier.

The rectangular ones ($1 for 4 pieces) are easily devoured in two bites.

The carrot cake sticks, at $1 for 10 sticks, are a toothsome treat with a super-crispy exterior that gives way to a soft, tender core with a hint of savoury radish flavour.

The contrast of textures leaves you wanting more.

Where: #01-69 Sims Vista Market & Food Centre. Open from 4am to around 1pm (or until sold out). Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

TIAN CHENG FOOD

"Every item we sell here is homemade," says stall owner Susan Yeo, who's been running the stall together with her husband since the 1960s.

Their experience shows - these sticks are charmingly chubby, and perhaps more importantly, made from scratch.

Madam Yeo, 67, makes the dough herself, combining rice flour and radish and leaving it to settle into a sticky block.

The sticks are hand-cut and fried, producing a carrot cake stick with a soft, delightfully chewy consistency.

You pay $2 for 10 carrot cake sticks. However, these are strictly a weekend treat, as they're unavailable on week days.

Where: #02-42 Tiong Bahru Market.

Open every day from 8am to around 12pm (or until sold out). Carrot cake sticks are sold only on weekends, from around 9am.

DONG JIN YUAN DIAN XIN

Lines are long for its carrot cake sticks, which are affectionately referred to as "carrot fingers".

The sticks are fried in small batches, and go for $2 for 12 fingers (with a minimum order of $2).

The stall owner, who only wanted to be known as Mrs Neo, reveals that some regular customers have been eating these carrot fingers for some 30 years, and now come with their own children.