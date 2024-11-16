Cars and chocolates: 4 interesting things that are made in Singapore

Singapore is well-known as a melting pot of cultures, celebrated for being a vibrant business hub, its iconic local dishes like chili crab, and attractions such as Gardens by the Bay.

However, beyond these highlights, our city-state also shines in its spirit of innovation and ingenuity.

Home to a wide array of homegrown brands, Singapore creates products crafted with passion, talent, and above all, authenticity.

In this article, we will be diving into exploring four interesting things that are made in Singapore. So, strap in as there's more to the Lion City than you may know!

Cars - Hyundai Ioniq 6

Singapore is one of the most expensive places in the world to buy cars, and yet we have our very own car factory right here in our little red dot.

The Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) is located at the very far western end of the island, at Bulim Avenue right at the edge of Jurong West.

The factory produces Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 electric cars, both for local consumption and for export to other countries, and the factory has been in operation since 2023.

Did you know though that HMGICS is not Singapore's first car factory? Singapore once had a thriving car manufacturing industry throughout much of the 20th century, but they all gradually closed down one by one, and the last one shuttered in 1980.

The last car manufacturing facility to cease operations in Singapore before the opening of HMGICS is the Former Ford Factory at Bukit Timah, which has now been gazetted as a National Monument and houses a permanent exhibition about World War II.

Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore, 2 Bulim Avenue, Singapore 649674

Chocolates - Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie

Ever wanted to know what it would be like to tour Willy Wonka's chocolate factory? Look no further as you can experience something similar right here in Singapore!

Situated amidst lush scenery, Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie at Dempsey is a combination of cafe and chocolate factory all-in-one.

Implementing a "bean-to-bar" approach, Mr. Bucket sources top-quality cacao beans and manages the entire production process for that crisp crunchy, melt in your mouth combo in every bite.

All of their chocolates are handcrafted and sold in store fresh, with unique flavour pairings for adventurous enthusiasts to check out.

Neatly displayed, these small yet visually appealing treats feature flavours like Strawberry Balsamic, Sea Salt Caramel, and even Spicy Salted Egg Cereal. And yes, they look just as pretty as they sound!

For an even more unique experience, you can get your hands dirty by personalising your very own chocolate bar in their workshops.

Choose from a wide range of toppings and even use edible paint to decorate your masterpiece. Afterwards, you can enjoy a complimentary tasting session.

So, if you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings, Mr. Bucket's Chocolatrie is the place to be!

Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie - Dempsey Factory, 13 Dempsey Road, #01-03/04, Singapore 249674

Lifestyle Wares - Chokmah

Tucked inside Funan Mall, Chokmah is a modern lifestyle brand dedicated to crafting stylish homewares with both aesthetic appeal and sustainability in mind.

The brand handcrafts its artistic products locally, offering a diverse range of collections of coasters, jewellery trays, plant pots and more made with a variety of materials.

Not only that, but they also offer workshops for those who wish to try their hand at personally creating their own houseware, taking creativity to the next level.

It will be a guided session, and you can select materials such as marble, terrazzo and more to work with. You can also customise your product, and all materials used are sustainably sourced.

This eco-conscious approach not only enhances the uniqueness of each product but also helps reduce the overall carbon footprint, making Chokmah a standout choice for those seeking beautifully crafted and responsibly made homewares.

Chokmah, Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Rd, #02-K10, Singapore 179105

Televisions - Prism+

Prism+ is a homegrown and Singapore-based consumer electronics brand, and they stand out in providing high-quality yet affordable tech products.

They were the first brand in Singapore to launch Smart 4K Android televisions, an impressive feat in the consumer tech market considering that they were relatively newcomers in the market compared with other more established names

The brand has made its mark by offering sleek designs and advanced features like high refresh rates, HDR capabilities, and immersive screen sizes, and by catering to gamers, creative professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts.

Recently, Prism+ have also expanded into smart home devices, offering products such as ceiling fans, air conditioners and even refrigerators and more. The brand also highlights seamless customer service and after-sales support, making the consumer experience smooth and worry-free.

From unique homewares to tech innovations, these locally made products reflect the spirit of the Lion City. Whether you're a local or a visitor, feel free to explore or support these brands, as they showcase the talent and authenticity of Singapore.

