Cars with massive grills that we actually like

Cars of recent years have grown in size. What was the size of a BMW X5 is now the BMW X3. What was the size of a Volkswagen Golf is now the size of a Volkswagen Polo. Things are changing. Manufacturers are creating better and bigger cars for consumers. It's an inevitable evolution.



That said, there were several cars that saw us rubbing our chins and scratching our heads when brands decided to fit their cars with... massive grilles. Thankfully, it didn't take us long before our eyes and hearts softened for them. Here are some cars with massive grilles that we grew to like over time.

1. Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera looks strong, fierce and aggressive, all thanks to the grille.

Yes, I know. Who on earth wouldn't like the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera? First of all, it's an Aston. Second of all, it's a DBS Superleggera for crying out loud! Yeah... well... we didn't quite like it when we first laid our eyes on it. It sounds a little snobbish, to be quite honest, but the first thought we had was, "Is the massive grille really necessary?".

The Aston Martin Vantage was bad enough, but the DBS took it to a whole new level. Of course, it didn't take long for us to gradually fall in love with it. It may have a love-it-or-hate-it sort of vibe, but for us, we wouldn't have the DBS looking any other way.

2. Audi RS3 Sportback/Sedan

The Audi RS3 Sportback and Sedan here have huge grilles surrounded by black plastics.

It must be the blacked out surrounds that make the enlarged grille look more massive than it already is. The all new Audi RS3 Sportback and RS3 Sedan look like the entire front end, from the edges of the headlamps right down to the frontal lip, has been blacked out.

Yes, they do look aggressive and mean, which is sort of the idea too for a top-of-the-line, sportiest variant. But we reckon it's a tad too over the top. Thankfully, the cars are heavenly to drive and skid around, as we've tried during our time with it, thanks to the new RS torque splitter.

3. BMW 7 Series

First, it was on the BMW X7. But we got used to that quicker than expected, you know, because having a massive grille and all somehow befits the massive flagship SUV. Now, place that sort of grille on a slimmer-looking car like the BMW 7 Series, and what you get is a mind-boggling sheet metal. According to BMW, the kidney grille grew by 40 per cent over its predecessor.

The kidney grille on the BMW 7 Series is... big.

The Bavarian marque also said that the increase in grille size is all for the sake of enhancing its presence and differentiating itself from the rest of the models in its lineup. We cannot deny that because the more you look at it, the more handsome the 7er becomes. And it's exactly such an appeal that makes it hard for us to dislike this car.

4. BMW M3/M4

Looking very different is the kidney grille that can be found on the BMW M3 and BMW M4.

Then there is the infamous BMW M3 and BMW M4. These cars have got everyone talking about the grille. While it's not massively wide like the rest of the cars on this list, it's ridiculously long - which sort of makes the cars look weird on first glance.

However, for some weird unknown reasons, we slowly but steadily took a liking to the grille design. In fact, we now find this grille better-looking than the ones from before, since it gives the cars a lot more presence. You know what they say... the more you look at it, the more you learn to live with it. Oh wait, no, it's just a saying we came up with ourselves.

5. Lexus LC

The grille on the Lexus LC is probably the only massive one that we love the most. While huge and very in-your-face, it forms a very coherent sheet metal that makes the car look more like a concept version rather than a production one, which is highly appealing to say the least.

Its massive grille makes the Lexus LC look more like a concept car rather than a production one.

That said, the grille isn't to everyone's liking and, like the rest of the cars on this list, it does take a bit of time for you to get used to it. We wouldn't have much to complain about, really, considering how the LC's creamy 5.0-litre V8 powerplant makes up for whatever shortfalls the car has.

6. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

For some reason, the regular Mercedes-AMG GT doesn't seem so bad. Yes, the grille is big, but it isn't quite as massive. The race car versions, on the other hand, is understandably huge. So we aren't complaining much about them.

While regular Mercedes-AMG GT variants do not sport a huge gaping grille, the Black Series (pictured) does.

But take a look at the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and it can get quite exaggerated. The semi-circle grille up front is massive and it exudes a strong sense of aggression.

Some may even call it a tad vulgar. To us, however, the car actually possesses looks that can really grow on you, especially the grille. Being an AMG Black Series, the car needs to look mean and aggressive, with an antagonistic disposition that can give the other drivers at the lights a heart palpitation.

