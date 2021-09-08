The Casio Vintage x Pac-Man A100WEPC is the perfect watch for kids of the 80s

This watch, the Casio Vintage x Pac-Man A100WEPC, comes with a heavy double serving of nostalgia because it contains references to things that kids growing up in the Eighties will be familiar with.

PHOTO: Casio

The first and obvious one is Pac-Man. Released in 1980, Pac-Man is only one of the most recognisable games in the world. Is there anyone that doesn’t know Pac-Man and how to play it?

The second is that this watch is based on the Casio Vintage A100, which was released earlier this year and is actually based on the old Casio F-100 from the late Seventies.

The end result, as you can see from the photos, is a watch that is dripping with vintage swag. The case is gold-plated (very Eighties) and the dial features a pixelated scene of the Pac-Man game.

PHOTO: Casio

The black stainless steel band is laser-etched with graphics of Pac-Man being chased around by ghosts.

PHOTO: Casio

I had the chance to handle the watch sometime back and I can attest to its attractiveness. The stainless steel bracelet, however, is quite tricky to wear and is prone to snagging on arm hair. Maybe it's just me.

Children of the Eighties, you know you want this. This is the Casio x Pac-man A100WEPC. Coming out next month. Posted by HardwareZone.com on Thursday, July 29, 2021

The Casio Vintage x Pac-Man A100WEPC will go on sale sometime this month and it’s priced at $168. It will come with a specially designed Pac-Man box.

ALSO READ: Casio releases new Pikachu Baby-G watch for cute Pokemon trainers

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.