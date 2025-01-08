Cat B and E COE premiums see steep increase ahead of Singapore Motorshow in first bidding for January 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums saw a sharp rise in categories B and E in the first bidding exercise for January 2025, ahead of the Singapore Motorshow which opens on Thursday (Jan 9).
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, bucked the trend and went down by $2,301 to end the bidding exercise at $93,699.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $12,501 to end at $121,501.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $1,999 to end the bidding exercise at $67,891.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $620 to close at $9,001.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw the largest rise this round, with premiums going up by $14,008 to finish the exercise at $123,000.
Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for January 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$93,699
|$96,000
|-$2,301
|$97,747 (Jan)
|B
|$121,501
|$109,000
|+$12,501
|$109,164 (Jan)
|C
|$67,891
|$69,890
|-$1,999
|$70,912 (Jan)
|D
|$9,001
|$8,381
|+$620
|$8,935 (Jan)
|E
|$123,000
|$108,992
|+$14,008
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
