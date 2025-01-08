Cat B and E COE premiums see steep increase ahead of Singapore Motorshow in first bidding for January 2025

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums saw a sharp rise in categories B and E in the first bidding exercise for January 2025, ahead of the Singapore Motorshow which opens on Thursday (Jan 9).

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, bucked the trend and went down by $2,301 to end the bidding exercise at $93,699.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $12,501 to end at $121,501.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $1,999 to end the bidding exercise at $67,891.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $620 to close at $9,001.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw the largest rise this round, with premiums going up by $14,008 to finish the exercise at $123,000.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for January 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $93,699 $96,000 -$2,301 $97,747 (Jan) B $121,501 $109,000 +$12,501 $109,164 (Jan) C $67,891 $69,890 -$1,999 $70,912 (Jan) D $9,001 $8,381 +$620 $8,935 (Jan) E $123,000 $108,992 +$14,008 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

