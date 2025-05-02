The Cat Cafe at The Rail Mall to shutter in March 2026, some resident cats to be up for adoption

Cat lovers in Singapore will have one less haunt to frequent come 2026.

In Facebook and Instagram posts uploaded on Tuesday (April 29), The Cat Cafe at The Rail Mall announced news of their upcoming closure — which will happen in March next year.

According to The Cat Cafe, the "tough decision" was made mainly due to rising costs.

"We have made the tough decision to close The Rail Mall's outlet permanently. Since its opening in May 2020, amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, we have faced challenges, from surviving the pandemic to navigating post-Covid struggles such as 50 per cent increase in rental price, rising supplier costs and increased staff salaries.

These above have made it unsustainable to continue operating the outlet," they stated.

In response to the closure announcements, many former and regular customers expressed disappointment.

"Nooooo, you're my favourite happy place! And my favourite cats are all there. Will wait for your updates on where all the cats will be," one comment read.

"So sad to hear this. I had beautiful memories of The Cat Cafe in The Rail Mall. Did most of my university work there, played so much with the cats. But I know they're going to be rehoused with wonderful owners, with such loving and caring staff," another stated.

But it's not all doom and gloom.

According to the posts, the cafe will be making "every moment count" in their final months with monthly celebrations, promotions and fundraising activities for animal shelters that have supported their journey.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGtwyukTYSk/?hl=en[/embed]

"Let's make these last 10 months at The Rail Mall unforgettable!" they expressed.

The Cat Cafe at The Rail Mall is currently home to 14 rescued cats.

Most of them will be rehomed with current or former staff members, and some will be placed at the cafe's Bugis outlet.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DIixvs7yPeP/?hl=en[/embed]

The cafe also stated that a few of them might be available for public adoption.

As of the time of writing, The Cat Cafe at Bugis — which houses 15 rescued cats — will remain open.

Address: 392 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678046

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (weekdays except for Wed), 3pm to 9pm (Wed), 10am to 10pm (weekends)

carol.ong@asiaone.com