Cat cafes in Singapore: Where you can bliss out with kitties and cuppas

We’re fanatical about felines and cafés in Singapore, so putting the two together is undoubtedly the purr-fect formula. If you don’t have the space to foster or adopt a kitty , cat cafés are a way to get your dose of feline therapy, along with a mean cuppa or dessert.

Here’s the lowdown on Singapore’s five cat cafés – you’re welcome, fellow crazy cat ladies and lads.

1. Catopia Cafe

Once a cat boarding house hard-hit by the Covid-19 slump, Catopia landed on its feet with a quick pivot to a café concept. Singapore’s newest cat café now fills a two-storey shophouse in Little India with 22 feisty furballs, most of them rescues.

Led by dashing feline ‘founder’ Jasper, the cats here are relaxed and friendly to the point of climbing right onto your lap. We also love how the staff put in real effort to introduce the kitties to guests.

Cover charge: $12 for first hour (inclusive of one drink). $8 per subsequent hour and $6 per subsequent half-hour.

Catopia Cafe is located at 46A Dunlop St, Singapore 209375, p. +65 9388 8893. Open Mon 4pm–9pm, Tues-Fri 11am–9pm, Sat-Sun 10am–8pm.

2. The Cat Cafe

With a well-loved flagship in Bugis, The Cat Cafe recently launched its second outlet in Bukit Timah for double the kitty goodness. The airy Bugis branch has 15 felines working the floor, while the smaller Rail Mall space is home to 11 floofy critters – all of them rehomed strays.

To catch the kitties when they’re most active, be sure to plan your visit around feeding time at 10am or 5pm. Otherwise, you’ll usually find them napping the afternoon away – oh, to be a pampered cat.

Cover charge: $16 for first two hours (inclusive of one soft drink). $4 per subsequent half-hour.

The Cat Cafe has branches in Bugis and Bukit Timah. The Bugis branch is located at 241B Victoria St, Singapore 188030, p. +65 6338 6815. Open Mon 3pm–10pm, Tues-Sun 10am–10pm. The Bukit Timah branch is located at The Rail Mall, 392 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678046, p. +65 6977 9579. Open Thurs-Tues 10am–10pm, Wed 3pm–10pm.

3. Neko no Niwa

Neko no Niwa has quite the pedigree – founded in 2013, it was the frontrunner for the pack of cat cafés that have since sprouted up in Singapore. We love that owners Sam and Sue are firm believers in the ‘adopt, don’t shop’ philosophy – all their 11 cats were once abandoned.

With ages ranging from seven to 11, the felines here are relatively older, though still mischievous enough to swipe human food and bat string toys. If you aren’t sure about the purr-fect way to pet each kitty, the staff are more than happy to guide you.

Cover charge: $12 for first hour, $5 per subsequent half-hour. Three-hour specials go for $24 while whole-day passes are available at $32.

Neko no Niwa is located at 54A Boat Quay, Singapore 049843, p. +65 6536 5319. Open Wed-Mon 11am–9pm. Closed Tues.

4. Meomi Cat Cafe

Tucked away in Kampong Glam, Meomi is a tiny gem of a cat cafe with seven resident beauties. The felines here are pedigreed (not to mention incredibly photogenic) – get up close with a Maine Coon named Coo, a cuddly American Curl dubbed Curley, and a ridiculously floofy ragamuffin called Frowny.

While the highlight is certainly being given treats to feed the cats with, the hooman treats and cuppas are stellar as well.

Cover charge: $13 for first hour (inclusive of one drink). $5 per subsequent half-hour.

Meomi Cat Cafe is located at 668 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188801, p. +65 6296 0339. Open daily 11am–8pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.