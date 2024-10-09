Cat A COE premiums breach the $100,000 mark in first bidding exercise for Oct 2024

The first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for October 2024 saw premiums increase across all categories, with Category A going past the $100,000 mark for the first time since last October.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $5,275 to end the bidding exercise at $103,799.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $6,001 to end at $116,002.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices go up by $1,009 to end the bidding exercise at $75,009.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up $101 to close at $10,001.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $2,896 to finish the exercise at $116,000.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for October 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $103,799 $98,524 +$5,275 $94,351 (Oct) B $116,002 $110,001 +$6,001 $104,866 (Oct) C $75,009 $74,000 +$1,009 $72,018 (Oct) D $10,001 $9,900 +$101 $9,434 (Oct) E $116,000 $113,104 +$2,896 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

