Cat A COE premiums breach the $100,000 mark in first bidding exercise for Oct 2024

The first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for October 2024 saw premiums increase across all categories, with Category A going past the $100,000 mark for the first time since last October.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $5,275 to end the bidding exercise at $103,799.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $6,001 to end at $116,002.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices go up by $1,009 to end the bidding exercise at $75,009.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up $101 to close at $10,001.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $2,896 to finish the exercise at $116,000.
Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for October 2024:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$103,799
|$98,524
|+$5,275
|$94,351 (Oct)
|B
|$116,002
|$110,001
|+$6,001
|$104,866 (Oct)
|C
|$75,009
|$74,000
|+$1,009
|$72,018 (Oct)
|D
|$10,001
|$9,900
|+$101
|$9,434 (Oct)
|E
|$116,000
|$113,104
|+$2,896
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
