Cat A COE premiums go past $100k in first bidding exercise for May 2025

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for May 2025, prices saw a sharp increase across most categories, with Category A premiums surpassing the $100,000 mark.
The rise comes off the back of the Car Expo event last weekend, which likely saw a flurry of orders for new cars from brands offering attractive deals during the show.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $3,509 to end the bidding exercise at $103,009.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $2,887 to end at $119,890.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $2,411 to end the bidding exercise at $62,590.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $600 to close at $8,709.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $888 to finish the exercise at $118,889.
Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for May 2025:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$103,009
|$99,500
|+$3,509
|$93,718 (May)
|B
|$119,890
|$117,003
|+$2,887
|$114,249 (May)
|C
|$62,590
|$65,001
|-$2,411
|$66,428 (May)
|D
|$8,709
|$9,309
|-$600
|$9,165 (May)
|E
|$118,889
|$118,001
|+$888
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
