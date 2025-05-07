Cat A COE premiums go past $100k in first bidding exercise for May 2025

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for May 2025, prices saw a sharp increase across most categories, with Category A premiums surpassing the $100,000 mark.

The rise comes off the back of the Car Expo event last weekend, which likely saw a flurry of orders for new cars from brands offering attractive deals during the show.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $3,509 to end the bidding exercise at $103,009.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $2,887 to end at $119,890.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $2,411 to end the bidding exercise at $62,590.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $600 to close at $8,709.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $888 to finish the exercise at $118,889.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for May 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $103,009 $99,500 +$3,509 $93,718 (May) B $119,890 $117,003 +$2,887 $114,249 (May) C $62,590 $65,001 -$2,411 $66,428 (May) D $8,709 $9,309 -$600 $9,165 (May) E $118,889 $118,001 +$888 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com

