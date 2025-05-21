Cat A COE premiums remain above $100k despite slight dip in second bidding for May 2025

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums remained above the $100,000 mark despite a slight dip in the second bidding exercise for May 2025.



Most categories saw prices fall in the latest round in fact, with the biggest decline coming in Cat B, where prices went down by almost $3,000.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $508 to end the bidding exercise at $102,501.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $2,902 to end at $116,988.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $599 to end the bidding exercise at $63,189.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $2 to close at $8,707.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $879 to finish the exercise at $118,010.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for May 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $102,501 $103,009 -$508 $93,718 (May)

$98,328 (June) B $116,988 $119,890 -$2,902 $114,249 (May)

$116,945 (June) C $63,189 $62,590 +$599 $66,428 (May)

$66,109 (June) D $8,707 $8,709 -$2 $9,165 (May)

$9,221 (June) E $118,010 $118,889 -$879 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.