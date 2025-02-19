Cat A COE premiums rise sharply in second bidding exercise for February 2025

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums saw a sharp rise in the second bidding exercise for February 2025, reversing the downward trend that was seen in the past three exercises.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, saw prices went up by $7,850 to end the bidding exercise at $92,859.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, was the only category that saw premiums going down in this round, with prices decreasing by $1,506 to end at $109,598.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $2,683 to end the bidding exercise at $65,189.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $502 to close at $8,791.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by a mere $2 to finish the exercise at $110,002.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for February 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $92,850 $85,000 +$7,850 $94,513 (Feb)

$92,525 (Mar) B $109,598 $111,104 -$1,506 $110,537 (Feb)

$111,807 (Mar) C $65,189 $62,506 +$2,683 $68,481 (Feb)

$66,474 (Mar) D $8,791 $8,289 +$502 $8,457 (Feb)

$8,344 (Mar) E $110,002 $110,000 +$2 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

