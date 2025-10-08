Cat A COE prices hit new highs in first bidding exercise for October 2025

Cat A COE premiums hit a new record high in the first bidding exercise for October 2025, while there were increases in most other categories as well.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said in a statement: "The higher COE prices in this latest bidding exercise are in part due to this being a three-week exercise, as well as the (Car Expo) roadshow in end-September."

The spokesperson added: "More broadly, the lower costs of electric vehicles (EVs) especially from China, as well as the reduction of incentives for cleaner energy vehicles, have also added to demand. We advise car buyers to be prudent in bidding for COEs."

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $9,102 to end the bidding exercise at $128,105.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $4,110 to end at $141,000.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices go up by $1,800 to end the bidding exercise at $74,301.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $601 to close at $9,801.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $493 to finish the exercise at $140,009.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for October 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $128,105 $119,003 +$9,102 $105,939 (Oct) B $141,000 $136,890 +$4,110 $125,165 (Oct) C $74,301 $72,501 +$1,800 $70,257 (Oct) D $9,801 $9,209 +$601 $9,202 (Oct) E $140,009 $140,502 -$493 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

