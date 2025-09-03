Cat A COE prices reach new record high in first bidding exercise for September 2025

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums reached a new record high in the first bidding exercise for September 2025, with prices in most other categories seeing significant rises as well.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $3,365 to end the bidding exercise at $107,889.

It surpasses the category's previous record price of $106,000, which it reached in October 2023.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $3,101 to end at $127,501.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $634 to end the bidding exercise at $71,556.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $292 to close at $9,101.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $2,900 to finish the exercise at $127,901.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for September 2025:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $107,889 $104,524 +$3,365 $100,644 (Sep) B $127,501 $124,400 +$3,101 $119,379 (Sep) C $71,556 $72,190 -$634 $67,414 (Sep) D $9,101 $8,809 +$292 $9,083 (Sep) E $127,901 $125,001 +$2,900 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.