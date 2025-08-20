Award Banner
Cat A COE prices reach their highest point in almost 2 years in second bidding exercise for August 2025

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Ben Chia
PUBLISHED ONAugust 20, 2025 8:30 AMBYSherly Goh

The second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for August 2025 saw increases across most categories once again, with Cat A premiums reaching their highest point since October 2023. 

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $2,515 to end the bidding exercise at $104,524.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $902 to end at $124,400.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $2,189 to end the bidding exercise at $72,190.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $380 to close at $8,809.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $2,667 to finish the exercise at $125,001.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for August 2025:

CategoryCurrent COEPrevious COEDifferencePQP*
A$104,524$102,009+$2,515$100,473 (Aug)
$100,644 (Sep)
B$124,400$123,498+$902$117,542 (Aug)
$119,379 (Sep)
C$72,190$70,001+$2,189$64,678 (Aug)
$67,414 (Sep)
D$8,809$9,189-$380$8,986 (Aug)
$9,083 (Sep)
E$125,001$122,334+$2,667Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

sherly.goh@asiaone.com

