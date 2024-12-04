Cat A COE prices rebound in first bidding for December 2024

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rebounded in the first bidding exercise for December 2024, while Cat B and E COEs continued their downward trend with their fourth consecutive decline in prices.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $4,111 to end the bidding exercise at $94,000.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $2,071 to end at $103,010.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $1,289 to end the bidding exercise at $70,289.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $791 to close at $7,878.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $3,500 to finish the exercise at $104,001.

Here's a summary of the first COE bidding exercise for December 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $94,000 $89,889 +$4,111 $98,582 (Dec) B $103,010 $105,081 -$2,071 $109,880 (Dec) C $70,289 $69,000 +$1,289 $72,215 (Dec) D $7,878 $8,669 -$791 $9,509 (Dec) E $104,001 $107,501 -$3,500 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

