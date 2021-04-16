Cat & The Fiddle has 1-for-1 cheesecake soft serve till April 18

PHOTO: Instagram/catandthefiddlecakes

Need to beat the heat with something icy? Make use of Cat & The Fiddle's one-for-one promotion for their cheesecake soft serve! 

The deal will be on from now till April 18 and will be available at the following outlets from 1pm to 8pm. 

  • Bukit Panjang Plaza⁠
  • VivoCity⁠
  • Junction 8⁠
  • Westgate⁠
  • Woods Square⁠
  • The Centrepoint

To redeem, all you need to do is flash the above Instagram post. Do note that this promotion is only valid for their original cone. 

Deal ends: April 18 

