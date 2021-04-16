Cat & The Fiddle has 1-for-1 cheesecake soft serve till April 18

Need to beat the heat with something icy? Make use of Cat & The Fiddle's one-for-one promotion for their cheesecake soft serve!
The deal will be on from now till April 18 and will be available at the following outlets from 1pm to 8pm.
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- VivoCity
- Junction 8
- Westgate
- Woods Square
- The Centrepoint
To redeem, all you need to do is flash the above Instagram post. Do note that this promotion is only valid for their original cone.
Deal ends: April 18
