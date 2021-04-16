Cat & The Fiddle has 1-for-1 cheesecake soft serve till April 18

Need to beat the heat with something icy? Make use of Cat & The Fiddle's one-for-one promotion for their cheesecake soft serve!

The deal will be on from now till April 18 and will be available at the following outlets from 1pm to 8pm.

Bukit Panjang Plaza⁠

VivoCity⁠

Junction 8⁠

Westgate⁠

Woods Square⁠

The Centrepoint

To redeem, all you need to do is flash the above Instagram post. Do note that this promotion is only valid for their original cone.

Deal ends: April 18

