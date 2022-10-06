Cat A-friendly 2023 Toyota Sienta Hybrid launches in Singapore

Officially launched by Inchcape Singapore today, the latest generation Sienta now sits on Toyota's latest TNGA-B platform. The new platform allows for even better joint rigidity, which in turn helps improve both ride comfort and handling stability of the vehicle. An acoustic windshield and bonnet silencers have also been incorporated to further improve noise insulation.

This will also be the only Category A seven-seater hybrid MPV sold by any authorised dealer in Singapore.

PHOTO: Toyota

Power comes from the company's M15A-FXE 1.5-litre Dynamic Force engine that is mated to an electric motor. This hybrid setup produces 114 horsepower and 141 Nm of instantaneous torque, all delivered via a CVT transmission.

According to the carmaker, the Sienta Hybrid is capable of achieving a class-leading fuel efficiency of 28.8 km/litre under the WLTC test cycle, and 50 per cent more efficient than the outgoing model.

With MacPherson struts at the front and torsion beam at the rear, manoeuvrability and smooth road performance in the new Sienta is also greatly enhanced. Executing tight turns on narrow roads or in multi-storey carparks, for instance, is fuss-free with a minimum turning radius of just five metres.

Photo: Toyota

Inside, the Sienta benefits from a higher cabin height ─ by 20 mm ─ which results in more headroom and knee room for all passengers. Ingress and egress are also improved, with the power sliding doors' opening height now measuring up to 60 mm higher compared to previous models.

Additionally, it has a wider and taller boot, which makes loading and unloading of tall bulky items easier than before.

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has also redesigned the horizontal belt line to be lower and with an upright side glass design this time, creating a more spacious and airy cabin for the occupants.

Up front, the driver now has access to both a 7.0-inch digital speedometer and a 9.0-inch touchscreen display audio. There is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well, for even greater convenience.

The latest Sienta also features plenty of storage spaces and pockets all around the cabin, perfect for family-hauling or for those road trips up North.

Photo: Toyota

Speaking of practicality, the Sienta Hybrid will come with four USB Type C ports ─ two in front and two for second-row occupants. Additionally, there are built-in window sunshades for the second row, highly beneficial given our climate.

It will also come with nanoe™ X (-) Ion Generator, which helps to purify the air in the cabin by inhibiting harmful

substances and deodorising it.

Photo: Toyota

Being a family-oriented vehicle, safety has also been prioritised with the latest Sienta Hybrid. It now comes with six airbags, up from just two in the previous generation. It also comes with the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense active safety suite as standard. Features include Pre-Collision Safety System, Emergency Steering Assist, Acceleration Suppression at Low Speed, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, and Road Sign Assist.

The Sienta Hybrid will also come with Parking Support Brake, which includes alert and automatic braking through eight brake sensors ─ four in the front, and four in the rear of the vehicle.

Photo: Toyota

Customers can select up to seven unique body colours, and two dual-tone options for the Sienta Hybrid. Wheelchair-adapted Welcab models, though available in Japan, are not available in the Singapore market at present time.

Prices start from $150,588 (accurate at the time of publication).

If you'd like to view the latest Sienta Hybrid in the flesh or take it out on a test drive, please visit the Leng Kee and Ubi Toyota showrooms. It will also be on show at VivoCity from Oct 10 - 16. Alternatively, you can find out more about the Sienta Hybrid here.

This article was first published in Motorist.