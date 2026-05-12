Stop right meow! This cat forces you to take a break from your screen

If you often find yourself losing track of time while scrolling on social media, this web browser extension might just be the purrfect solution.

When it's time to take a break, the Cat Gatekeeper will saunter across the screen, blocking the user's view of what's on their screen.

There is no pop-up or any other message, only a big orange cat.

The Cat Gatekeeper's default mode allows for 60 minutes of screen time before feline intervention.

Once it takes a seat, the cat will not budge until five minutes later — forcing users to take a break, or remember that they have other things to do besides doomscrolling.

Screen time limits and break durations can also be adjusted to suit one's needs.

Cat Gatekeeper — released by Japanese indie developer Zokuzoku in late April — went viral on social media platform X, with one video garnering over 7.1 million views to date.

It can be downloaded for free on the Chrome Web Store and Firefox add-ons, should you wish to be silently judged on your screen time by an adorable cat.

Effects of prolonged screen time

Prolonged screen time may contribute to eye strain — which in turn could develop into Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), according to HealthHub.

Symptoms of the eye condition include tired eyes, tearing, redness, and dryness.

The eyes work harder when they read from a screen, according to Dr John Wong, associate consultant at the National Healthcare Group Eye Institute in Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

This is because images and words on a screen are made up of pixels — tiny dots with bright centres and blurred edges — and our eyes constantly have to focus, relax and refocus while looking at them, he explained, adding that this tires out the eye muscles.

People also tend to blink less and open their eyes wider than normal while using screens, which contributes to dryness and, in turn, eye strain.

The Singapore National Eye Centre recommends taking a 20-second break after 20 minutes of near work (e.g. reading, using electronic devices) and participating in outdoor activities regularly to reduce eye strain.

It also encourages people to ensure they have a well-lit workspace and maintain a distance of 50 to 60cm from their screens.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com