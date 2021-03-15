Cat lovers, the 'Cats of the World Purrzaar' is coming your way

If you have a love for furkids of the feline variety, mark your calendar for April 10 and 11 this year, because the popular Cats of the World Purrzaar (COTW) is making a comeback.

An annual bazaar dedicated to felines (and cat lovers), it is held in partnership with the Cat Welfare Society (CWS), and partial proceeds from COTW Purrzaar market will go towards the organisation. This year’s edition will be held at UltraSuperNew Gallery at Tyrwhitt Road.

You can look forward to an Instagram Cats exhibition, a fun Purrzaar market of talented makers and artists, cat-themed workshops, as well as an adoption drive.

Instagram Cats exhibition

PHOTO: Cats of the World Purrzaar

Since the inception of COTW in 2007 as a non-profit community project and humble showcase of cat photos from around the world, the Instagram Cats exhibition that showcases 30 cat photos remained a tradition.

Got adorable pictures of your feline buddy? Submit your entries to catsoftheworldpurrzaar@gmail.com with the Instagram handle by March 21, 2021 for shortlisting.

The Purrzaar market

The cat-themed Purrzaar market will feature 10 vendors. Shop cat (and hooman) accessories like a hammock, cat-themed face masks, stationery, handmade ceramics and more here from vendors who are mostly cat lovers and owners.

PHOTO: Cats of the World Purrzaar

Brands include Momshoo, Oatsie’s Trunk, Amy Handmade Ceramics and StuffSusieMade, as well as new ones like the Cat Mama Shop by CWS, Eat To Draw, Hang With Dora, Purrballs, Studio MU YU and Troops on Print. (Payment by cash and Paynow.)

Themed workshops

PHOTO: Cats of the World Purrzaar

Or get hands-on with the workshops that are available and suitable for kids 12 and above. From a block printing workshop where you’ll learn to carve a cute cat stamp and print it on postcards to creating your own cat-themed wooden coaster at a woodcraft workshop, you’ll get to pick up a new skill and bring home an adorable keepsake.

Cats of the World Purrzaar will be held at 168 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207572 on April 10 and 11, 2021. Visit the Cats of the World Purrzaar webpage for a list of workshops, time, and dates, as well as prices and to register.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.