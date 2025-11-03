Catch Chingay-themed trains on the Circle Line and vote for your favourite mural artwork

If you're commuting on the Circle Line, keep your eyes peeled for some colourful new additions.

From now till Jan 18, 2026, passengers can ride aboard two eye-catching Chingay concept trains.

Each train features colourful mural artworks of 10 finalists of the Chingay: Road to Unesco Mural Design competition.

The finalists were first unveiled on Oct 30 at Harbourfront MRT station by the People's Association (PA) and the announcement was made by David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Senior Minister of State for Education.

The mural designs had been conceived over 11 weeks from July 1 to Sept 15 by 59 artists and designers, and the goal was to create something that best captured the spirit of Chingay.

Shortlisted designs also reflected Singapore and Malaysia's aspirations for Chingay to be inscribed onto the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This comes after a joint multinational nomination submitted by both countries earlier in November.

Common themes among the top 10 entries include the vibrancy of Chingay, unity in cultural diversity and motifs that recall Chingay's early beginnings.

"Chingay enjoys strong participation and support of Singaporeans," Neo had said. "With SMRT's support through the Chingay concept trains, Singaporeans can also play an active role in our Unesco bid."

Jimmy Toh, chief executive director of PA, said: "As we pursue Chingay’s nomination onto the Unesco list, our first ever mural design competition gave us the opportunity to engage the creative community, allowing creative enthusiasts to showcase what Chingay means to them."

Apart from being featured on the trains, seven of the mural designs will also be exhibited in other locations, including along Harbourfront MRT station concourse (from Nov 1 to Jan 31, 2026), in front of Liat Towers at a pop-up modelled after the Chingay Lion float from Chingay Parade 2025 (Nov 1 to Jan 20, 2026), and at Republic Polytechnic (from Nov 10 to Dec 5).

Additionally, from now till Dec 31, members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite design via QR code at the exhibits or on the Chingay website (www.chingay.gov.sg).

Fifty lucky voters will each receive a prize of 20,000 yuu Points (worth $100), and those who have a valid PAssion membership will receive an additional 20,000 yuu Points (worth $100).

The design that receives the most votes will also earn its designer $3,000 in VivoCity e-vouchers and be featured at Harbourfront MRT station, and on a wall within VivoCity.

