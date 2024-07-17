Category B and E COE prices see slight drop in latest bidding exercise

In the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for July 2024, premiums for Categories B and E saw slight drops, in contrast with the other categories which saw prices go up.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $898 to end the bidding exercise at $91,899.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw a decline, with premiums going down by $901 to end at $100,000.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices go up by $600 to end the bidding exercise at $70,601.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $189 to close at $9,089.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $548 to finish the exercise at $100,341.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for July 2024:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$91,899
|$91,001
|+$898
|$91,401 (Jul)
$91,383 (Aug)
|B
|$100,000
|$100,901
|-$901
|$102,828 (Jul)
$102,423 (Aug)
|C
|$70,601
|$70,001
|+$600
|$69,749 (Jul)
$70,516 (Aug)
|D
|$9,089
|$8,900
|+$189
|$9,466 (Jul)
$9,133 (Aug)
|E
|$100,341
|$100,889
|-$548
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last three months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
