Category B and E COEs rebound in second bidding for December 2024

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for most categories saw an increase in the second bidding exercise for December 2024, with Cat B and E seeing a rebound following four consecutive rounds of declines.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $2,000 to end the bidding exercise at $96,000.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $5,990 to end at $109,000.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $399 to end the bidding exercise at $69,890.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $503 to close at $8,381.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $4,991 to finish the exercise at $108,992.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for December 2024:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$96,000
|$94,000
|+$2,000
|$98,582 (Dec)
$97,747 (Jan)
|B
|$109,000
|$103,010
|+$5,990
|$109,880 (Dec)
$109,164 (Jan)
|C
|$69,890
|$70,289
|-$399
|$72,215 (Dec)
$70,912 (Jan)
|D
|$8,381
|$7,878
|+$503
|$9,509 (Dec)
$8,935 (Jan)
|E
|$108,992
|$104,001
|+$4,991
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
jiajun.tan@asiaone.com
No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.