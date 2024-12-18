Category B and E COEs rebound in second bidding for December 2024

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for most categories saw an increase in the second bidding exercise for December 2024, with Cat B and E seeing a rebound following four consecutive rounds of declines.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went up by $2,000 to end the bidding exercise at $96,000.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going up by $5,990 to end at $109,000.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went down by $399 to end the bidding exercise at $69,890.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went up by $503 to close at $8,381.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go up by $4,991 to finish the exercise at $108,992.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for December 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $96,000 $94,000 +$2,000 $98,582 (Dec)

$97,747 (Jan) B $109,000 $103,010 +$5,990 $109,880 (Dec)

$109,164 (Jan) C $69,890 $70,289 -$399 $72,215 (Dec)

$70,912 (Jan) D $8,381 $7,878 +$503 $9,509 (Dec)

$8,935 (Jan) E $108,992 $104,001 +$4,991 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

