Category A COE premiums fall by $10k in 2nd bidding for November 2024

Premiums in Category A saw a massive drop of $10,000 in the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for November 2024. Prices also fell in the other categories, with the exception of Cat C which went up slightly by $660.

Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $10,000 to end the bidding exercise at $89,889.

Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $2,920 to end at $105,081.

Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $660 to end the bidding exercise at $69,000.

Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $420 to close at $8,669.

Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $1,499 to finish the exercise at $107,501.

Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for November 2024:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP* A $89,889 $99,889 -$10,000 $98,317 (Nov)

$98,582 (Dec) B $105,081 $108,001 -$2,920 $109,698 (Nov)

$109,880 (Dec) C $69,000 $68,340 +$660 $73,242 (Nov)

$72,215 (Dec) D $8,669 $9,089 -$420 $9,701 (Nov)

$9,509 (Dec) E $107,501 $109,000 -$1,499 Not applicable

*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.

