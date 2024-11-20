Category A COE premiums fall by $10k in 2nd bidding for November 2024

Premiums in Category A saw a massive drop of $10,000 in the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for November 2024. Prices also fell in the other categories, with the exception of Cat C which went up slightly by $660.
Cat A COEs, which are used for cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 1,600cc in capacity and have a power output of less than 130hp, as well as electric cars with a power output of up to 110kW, went down by $10,000 to end the bidding exercise at $89,889.
Cat B COEs, which are used for ICE cars that exceed 1,600cc in capacity or have more than 130hp, and electric cars with over 110kW, saw premiums going down by $2,920 to end at $105,081.
Cat C, which are for goods vehicles and buses, saw prices went up by $660 to end the bidding exercise at $69,000.
Cat D, which are reserved for motorcycles, went down by $420 to close at $8,669.
Finally, Cat E, which is open to all vehicles except motorcycles, saw premiums go down by $1,499 to finish the exercise at $107,501.
Here's a summary of the second COE bidding exercise for November 2024:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|PQP*
|A
|$89,889
|$99,889
|-$10,000
|$98,317 (Nov)
$98,582 (Dec)
|B
|$105,081
|$108,001
|-$2,920
|$109,698 (Nov)
$109,880 (Dec)
|C
|$69,000
|$68,340
|+$660
|$73,242 (Nov)
$72,215 (Dec)
|D
|$8,669
|$9,089
|-$420
|$9,701 (Nov)
$9,509 (Dec)
|E
|$107,501
|$109,000
|-$1,499
|Not applicable
*PQP, or Prevailing Quota Premium, is the moving average of COE prices in the last 3 months, and denotes the amount payable in order to renew a car's COE at the end of its tenure.
jiajun.tan@asiaone.com
No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.