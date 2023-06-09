Category A fun in Volkswagen and Skoda’s Cat A COE models

It's a common misconception that a "fun car" has to be quick, loud, powerful, exotic or scintillating to look at. Something that elicits awe from enthusiasts and draws ire from pedants and/or lawmakers.

Given how passenger vehicles in Singapore are grouped into different Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bands, many would naturally assume that cars in Category B (or Cat E) with more than 1,600cc of displacement and/or 130 horsepower would be more "fun" than those within the Cat A COE bandwidth.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

After all, it's often misinterpreted (by the aforementioned many - that don't know better) that greater horsepower figures and fun driving are mutually exclusive traits.

But we're well aware that fun isn't strictly about power gains, 0-100km/h times or top speed numbers, nor is it about straight-line speed and being the quickest to your destination. Often, its about how close you can get to the limits of mechanical grip that evokes a sense of euphoria in us weathered petrolheads.

After all, some would say that it's more fun driving a slow car fast than driving a fast car slow. Yes, it's a tired old adage but one that rings true for our trip up to Desaru in a fleet of Volkswagen Group Singapore's Category A COE-friendly vehicles.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

We'd each been paired up with a partner for the sub-400km drive, switching seats and drivers at the numerous rest stops along the way. Joy of joys (or curses of curses), I'd been paired with our very own former managing editor, Leow Ju-Len, for the duration of the trip.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The first leg of our journey was done in the 1.0-Litre Volkswagen T-Cross, objectively the least dynamic of the five Cat A COE-friendly vehicles we'd be driving up (the long winding route) to Desaru.

Despite that, the first hint that the cars we'd been piloting could keep pace with the lead car (the 245-horsepower Octavia RS) was when the "Minister Dementor" pushed the T-Cross's 115 horsepower engine for all its worth to get up to unpublishable speeds.

As the sun rose over the treeline on the Second Link Expressway, we made steady progress to Kulai Senai for our first driver swap where I took the helm. My 68km journey to Yong Peng was plagued by much slower traffic and heavy rain showers, but the T-Cross surged on as I drove us at a not-so-constant 110km/h (the legal Malaysian motorway limit) toward our breakfast destination.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

After we ate our fill, Ju-Len took to the 1.0-Litre Scala for the second leg of our journey while I was relegated to the passenger seat. As we travelled due east cutting through the winding B-roads weaving through Paloh and Jalan Mersing, I began to understand why our former crack-ed Derryn called Ju-Len the "Minister Dementor".

PHOTO: CarBuyer

For the large majority of the 125km leg of the journey, the 109-horsepower Scala easily kept pace with the Octavia RS in the lead as he attacked the meandering tarmac toward Jemaluang Emerald Lake. Such was the pace of his driving that our chaperone for the trip remarked "that's the fastest I've ever seen a Scala move".

As the United States Navy SEALS would say, "slow is smooth and smooth is fast". The Scala's 0-100km/h sprint time of 10.1 seconds is eclipsed by the Octavia RS's 6.7 second century sprint, but Ju-Len's wealth of local knowledge (from his numerous passes through the Jalan Mersing district) enabled him to carve through the corners and attack the apexes with vigour.

One of Ju-Len's milder jaunts on the highway in the 1.0 Octavia. PHOTO: CarBuyer

So much so that I had to push myself into the body-hugging sports seats in the Scala Monte Carlo to keep from being tossed about the passenger cab. Needless to say, we made brisk pace and arrived at our rest stop a good minute before the Octavia RS pulled up. Of course, it takes skill and discipline to keep pace with a car that has more than double the horsepower.

How disciplined you are around a set of bends dictates a good driving line from a mediocre one, which in turn separates the good drivers from the bad ones - who think higher power/decibel levels are attributes that we'd associate with being "fun".

Seeing double - The Golf Life and Golf Life Plus. PHOTO: CarBuyer

After switching seats, I took to the (less winding) roads of Jalan Jemuluang for the next 70km leg of our journey toward Jason Bay Beach, where we were greeted by wildlife (of the canine and feline variety) and switched to the detuned Cat A Golf Life Plus for our charge toward Jade Garden Seafood Corner for a spot of lunch. After filling our bellies again, we cruised up north to the Anantaru Desaru Coast Resort where we'd be spending the night.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The following morning saw us travel 112km west back toward the second link in the 1.0-Litre Octavia. This time, Ju-Len's journey was plagued by rain whilst when I took over, the sky cleared and the asphalt of the Senai-Desaru Expressway dried.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Rather maliciously, I decided to test the performance of Volkswagen's robust 1.0-Litre engine on an arrow-straight stretch of motorway. I didn't have to wait long to hit speeds that would undoubtedly have most passengers reciting a prayer, had they not been a seasoned motoring journalist with over 20 years of experience.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Suffice to say, these Cat A COE-friendly Volkswagen and Skoda cars are more than adept at handling themselves in and around Malaysia's road network - even at unprintable speeds.

After switching cars for the final time - this time to the Golf 1.5 Life, we made out way to RUD karting for some hot (and wet) laps to burn off some steam before making the commute back across the border.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Throughout the journey, we were acutely aware that the downsized and detuned vehicles we'd driven were immensely capable in their own regard. Sure, they were a little lacking where straight-line speeds were concerned.

But clearly, it's still possible to distil fun from a small, modest vehicle. All it takes is a little more a little tenacity, confidence and more importantly, skill.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.