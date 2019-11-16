Catering services in Singapore: Restaurants and caterers bringing top-notch food to your doorstep

Read also

Fret not, fȳr (pronounced "fire") has got you covered.

This popular modern grill restaurant in the CBD offers catering and delivery services for its delectable premium-cut meats and seafood done the signature fȳr way, whether it's grilled, barbecued, seared, or smoked.

Party platters include the Duo Meat Platter (2 pax), the Let's Feast Platter (6 pax), and for those that just can't get enough, how about a Snack Box and 24 Sliders as add-ons for a complete, no-frills flaming experience?

Check out fȳr's range of platters here.

PURPLE SAGE

One of Singapore's full fledged boutique caterers, Purple Sage has been servicing events small to large all year round since 2002.

With its team of passionate chefs and hospitality professionals, Purple Sage has won multiple prestigious awards such as 'Caterer of the Year' by World Gourmet Summit, so expect nothing but the finest in food and service.

Purple Sage offers a plethora of catering options from the usual buffet lunch to exquisite cocktail reception menus complete with butler service.

Party for a whole group of vegans? No problem.

Check out Purple Sage's menus here, or drop them a line at +65 6396 6990.

3 EMBERS

Helmed by an all-star team including celebrity chef Eric Teo, 3 Embers provides a luxurious private dining experience in the comfort of your own home, from entree to dessert.

3 Embers also delivers its culinary expertise and sophistication to the office with its corporate menu, infusing both Western and Asian flavours together to create familiar dishes that you've come to love, with a unique twist that'll leave your guests wanting more.

For more information on 3 Embers' menus, click here.

VIOLET OON

Violet Oon is a household name when it comes to Peranakan cuisine, but did you know that the restaurant does catering as well?