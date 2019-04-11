Ceiling leaks: What can I do?

The issue of ceiling leaks dragging on for months and even years without being resolved due to uncooperative neighbours has been in the news recently, with Minister of National Development Khaw Boon Wan calling for more power to be given to the Housing Development Board (HDB) to enter flats to carry out repairs.

So what can you do if you are suffering from a ceiling leak? The situation differs depending on where you are staying.

HDB FLATS

For HDB flats, the responsibility for maintaining the flats and fixing the leakages falls on both the upper and lower floor flats.

After informing HDB and/or Town Council, HDB will usually assist in the investigations to determine the source of the leak and to ensure that repairs needed are made.

In the case of ceiling leakage between the upper and lower floor flats, under the lease, the upper and lower floor flat owners are jointly responsible for the repair of the party structure (the floor slab between the flats).

This is according to the HDB Residents' Handbook.

A contractor should be jointly engaged for repairs and the costs should be split 50-50.

For those staying at the top most floor of the flat, as the leakage is from the roof of the block, and as the roof is part of the common property maintained by the Town Council, you should contact the Town Council in your area for repairs.