Celeb F&B venture alert: Terence Cao, Vincent Ng, Shane Pow and Dawn Yeoh are now selling mee siam

Throw a stone in Singapore and you'll probably hit a F&B venture started by a celeb. There's Chew Chor Meng's pao fan, Irene Ang's Thai eatery and Ben Yeo's online chee cheong fun business, just to name a few.

Enter the newest player on the block — Sibay Shiok, an online venture selling dry mee siam, started by artistes Terence Cao, Vincent Ng, Shane Pow and Dawn Yeoh.

Launched on Feb 1, Sibay Shiok delivers mee siam islandwide and boasts a traditional "100 years recipe".

The mee siam is also topped with chilli from India and Austria, Penang belacan and kampung eggs, according to their Facebook page.

It costs $18.80 for a "twin pack", or two servings. Delivery costs $5.50 for Clementi, Jurong and Bukit Batok residents and $8.50 for other areas.

We shall not keep you all up with suspense! Introducing Sibay Shiok’s Special Dry Mee Siam! The greatest Nyonya Baba’s... Posted by 西北Shiok on Sunday, January 31, 2021

If you're feeling fancy, you can have abalone alongside your mee siam. For the festive period, Sibay Shiok is selling Oceanus abalone at $10 per can, till stocks last.

Sibay Shiok may be new, but it's already gotten the thumbs up from a string of local celebs including Zoe Tay and Elvin Ng.

To order, message them on Facebook or Instagram, or WhatsApp them at 94742947.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com