Celebrate CNY with $1.50 Asahi beer at this Japanese restaurant

Raise a glass and toast to the new year, without breaking the bank, with Nekuta Fusion Food's $1.50 per mug Asahi beer promotion (U.P. $6.90 per mug).

The promotion is valid in the month of February with the purchase of any of their main courses from 5pm to 10pm.

Each customer can enjoy a maximum of two discounted mugs of beer per day. But if two mugs aren't enough for you, Nekuta is also offering 10 per cent off their Asahi beer tower (U.P. $69).

It’s a festive month of the lunar new year we would like to celebrate with you by bringing back our $1.50 Asahi beer... Posted by Nekutā Fusion Food - Singapore on Monday, February 1, 2021

Nekuta Fusion Food is located at 57 Lavender St. It's open from 11am to 2.30pm and 5pm to 10.30pm daily.

Deal ends: Feb 28

