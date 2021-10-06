Celebrate Deepavali and a rich culture at the Indian Heritage Centre

Enchanting entrance

Pop by the IHC, and you'll be in for a visual treat — starting with a mini-version of the Little India street light-up arch, filled with peacock designs. It’s the perfect backdrop for a Deepavali #OOTD.

Peacocks, as well as swans, are honoured in Hindu cosmology as vehicle companions and symbols of several gods, representing beauty, rejuvenation, divinity, wisdom, and peace.