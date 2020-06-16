Celebrate Father's Day with set meals starting from $50

Treat the first awesome guy in your life to a wholesome and hearty meal at home this Father’s Day (June 21, 2020).

If you are worried about crowds and want to actively avoid public spaces until we are completely out of the woods, then you might want to consider celebrating Father’s Day at home.

For those who do not live with dad, here’s a piece of good news, you are actually allowed to visit your parents during Phase 2 of post-Circuit Breaker that starts on June 18, 2020, at 11.59pm (yay!).

However, visits are restricted to no more than five people, so you might want to hold off party plans for Father’s Day and until we move on to Phase 3.

That doesn’t mean you can’t order in a feast for dad. Here is a handy list of 7 cafes and restaurants in Singapore that offer special Father’s Day menus with prices starting from $50.

Last updated on June 15, 2020. Father’s Day set meal promotions and deals are subject to change without prior notice.

Cafe/Restaurant/Hotel Address Contact Food options Delivery fee Shang Social Jewel Changi Airport,78 Airport Boulevard#01-219 to 222, Singapore 819666 6346 0260 Email: contactus@shangsocial.com Chinese noodles, roasted meats, dumplings, dim sum and congee Free delivery for orders above $100 Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $10, minimum order of $30 Marmalade Pantry Multiple locations islandwide 6385 0741 Salads, burgers, pastas, grilled meats and desserts Free delivery for orders above $80 for Mastercard holders $15 delivery charge applies on all orders SPRMRKT Multiple locations islandwide 8129 8166 Email: contactus@sprmrkt.com.sg All-day breakfast, sourdough bagels, salads and grain bowls $10 delivery charge applies on all orders Blue Jasmine, Park Hotel 10 Farrer Park Station Road, Singapore 217564 6824 8851 Email: hello@bluejasmine.com.sg Hearty Thai food Depending on address, delivery charge ranges from $14 to $18 Shangri-La Singapore 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350 6213 4398 Email: dining.sls@shangri-la.com Peranakan, Italian, Cantonese and grilled meat platters Free delivery for orders above $150 Orders under $150 will incur a $20 delivery charge Pan Pacific Singapore Marina Square, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039595 6336 8111 Email: enquiry.ppsin@panpacific.com Indian curry platters, seafood platters, Thai salads, roasted meats and cakes Free delivery for orders above $100 Orders under $100 will incur a delivery charge of $20, minimum order of $50 W Singapore 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374 6808 7288 Beef and seafood platters Free islandwide delivery, for orders above $50 Orders under $50 will incur a $10 delivery charge, minimum order of $40

Shang Social

Its name might have given it away, Shang Social is Shangri-La Hotel’s first standalone restaurant outside of a hotel setting. Serving up comforting dishes inspired by Cantonese, Huaiyang and Sichuan cuisine, this is the place to go if you’re looking for an authentic Chinese meal at an affordable price.

For Father’s Day, Shang Social offers a 5-course set meal that features a deluxe appetiser platter, chicken soup with cordyceps flower soup, chrysanthemum fish fillet with aged black vinegar dressing and spring chicken stuffed with glutinous rice.

The meal ends on a sweet note with chilled pomelo and mango sago, and complimentary cereal fish skin with cereal.

Price: $211.86 (including GST)

Availability: June 19 to 21, 2020

Promotions:

Enjoy 20 per cent ala carte items if you choose the self-collection option.

Use promo code ‘FIRST3OFF’ to get $3 off on your first order. Minimum $30 spend.

DBS or POSB cardholders enjoy 1-for-1 on selected dim sum, valid until July 31, 2020 and for weekday takeaways only.

Marmalade Pantry

Looking for a care package to convey your love this Father’s Day?

Marmalade Pantry has put together 2 delicious options for you to choose from. Both come with the option to pick your main dish (macaroni and cheese, beef burger, minute steak sandwich or Hokkien noodles), a bag of black truffle chips and 3 bottles of pilsner beer or a bottle of wine (red or white).

Price: From $65 (excluding GST)

Availability: Now to June 21, 2020

Promotions:

For Mastercard holders, use promo code ‘MCFREE’ to get free delivery when you spend a minimum of $80.

For Mastercard holders, use promo code ‘MC10’ to get $10 off on your delivery when you spend a minimum of $50.

Enjoy 20 per cent off a la carte items if you choose the self-collection option. Valid till June 30, 2020.

SPRMRKT

Yes, pronounced as ‘supermarket’ and spelt without the vowels. For those looking for a proper brunch or lunch, SPRMRKT has created 4 special sourdough bagels just for Father’s Day.

Namely, the ultimate breakfast (eggs, avocado, cream cheese and smoked salmon or beef), steak and cheese, buttermilk fried chicken and Korean BBQ mushroom. They are available as bundles of 2 or 4 and come with fruit sodas of your choice, or as a la carte items.

Price: From $45 (excluding GST)

Availability: June 15 to 21, 2020

Blue Jasmine, Park Hotel

A meal fit for a king, Blue Jasmine’s hearty Father’s Day Thai feast feeds up to 4. Comprising of Thai rice spring rolls with prawns, fluffy fried eggs with prawn paste sauce, roasted chicken, shrimp in yellow curry, stir-fried vegetables, blue jasmine rice and coconut with water chestnut pudding, this feast will definitely be worth your calories.

To further sweeten the deal, Blue Jasmine is throwing in a bottle of Tiger Crystal or Heineken Zero (non-alcoholic) beer just for dad.

Price: $50 (including GST)

Availability: Now to June 21, 2020

Shangri-La Singapore

Luxurious platters made for sharing, you will find something that will please dad’s (and mum’s) taste buds from Shangri-La Singapore’s Father’s Day menu.

Good for 3 to 8 people, choose from cuisines like Peranakan, Cantonese and Italian to an assortment of premium-grilled meats. Each of these massive platters consist of at least 6-courses and they all include a cake to celebrate the special day.

Price: From $128 (including GST)

Availability: June 18 to 21, 2020

Promotions:

Place your orders before June 16, 2020 to get 10 per cent off on your bill. No promo code needed.

Enjoy 20 per cent a la carte items if you choose the self-collection option.

Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore’s Father’s Day menu is all about fancy platters and cakes. Pick and choose from a 6-course Cantonese set menu (by the award-winning Hai Tien Lou), to seafood platters, bone-in ribeyes, Indian curry platter and tiramisu cakes.

Just note that if this is something that you’re likely going to order, you may want to place your order quickly as all Father’s Day menu items require a 3-day lead time.

Price: From $172 (excluding GST)

Availability: Now to June 21, 2020

Promotions: Enjoy 25 per cent off on your total bill when you use promo code ‘TAKEAWAY25’.

W Singapore

Good for 2 or 4, W Singapore’s 6-course set menus come with all the frills. With each set, you have the option to choose from grilled sea bass to roasted chermoula chicken, Australian t-bone steak, porterhouse steak and even a USDA Prime beef tomahawk!

Accompaniments include house-made bread, charcuterie board, roasted duck fat potatoes, a dessert of your choosing and negronis (because a classic cocktail of gin, campari and vermouth can never go wrong!).

For big eaters, add on W Hotel’s signature 16-hour slow-cooked beef ribs, or ‘Grab a Booze’ set that comes with a main of your choosing (Korean fried chicken, pizza or beef burger) and a 6-pack of Tiger beer.

Price: From $120 (excluding GST)

Availability: June 19 to 21, 2020

Promotions: Use promo code ‘WFATHERSDAY10’ for 10 per cent off on your total bill. Valid till June 19, 2020.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.